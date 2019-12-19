Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings MNF Betting Preview

Closing out the NFL Monday Night Football schedule, Minnesota hosts Green Bay in a crucial NFC North division showdown. This contest kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 23, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The Packers clinch the NFC North title with a win while a victory moves Minnesota to a tiebreaker behind the Packers.

Spread: Vikings -5.5 (-110) | Packers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings (-245) | Packers (+205)

Total: OVER 46 (-110) | UNDER 46 (-110)

Green Bay Season to Date

Impressive through the first 45 minutes, prior to letting off the gas some in the fourth quarter, Green Bay (11-3) rolled to 21-13 home win over Chicago last week. The Packers were up 21-3 before the Bears posted 10 fourth-quarter points. Following a 37-8 thrashing in San Francisco, Green Bay has won three straight games. Closing the season with two road games, the Packers are 4-2 SU and ATS as visitors.

Packers’ Betting Record: ATS 9-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Green Bay Leaders on Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers: 3,463 pass yards with 24 TD and 2 INT

RB Aaron Jones: 1,255 total yards with 17 TD

WR Davante Adams: 788 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Jimmy Graham: 382 receiving yards with 3 TD

Minnesota Season to Date

Strengthening its playoff hopes, Minnesota rolled into Los Angeles and crushed the Chargers 39-10 during Week 15 action. The Vikings played decently on offense but credit for this win goes to the defense that forced seven turnovers. Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with a win or a Rams loss. As the only team without a loss at home this season, the Vikings are 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS as hosts.

Vikings’ Betting Record: ATS 8-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Minnesota Leaders on Offense

QB Kirk Cousins: 3,481 pass yards with 25 TD and 5 INT

RB Dalvin Cook: 1,654 total yards with 13 TD

WR Stefon Diggs: 1,073 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Kyle Rudolph: 360 receiving yards with 6 TD

Vikings vs. Packers Recent History Favors Minnesota

A bitter rivalry, which dates back to 1961, Green Bay and Minnesota have met 118 times with Packers hold a 61-54-3 series advantage. During the first meeting this season, a 21-16 Packers victory in Week 2, Green Bay went up 21-0 early in the third quarter and then staved off a late charge by the Vikings. Prior to that, Minnesota went 5-2-1 SU and 5-3 ATS in the previous three season series.

Minnesota vs Green Bay Final Thoughts and Pick

NFL schedule-makers were spot on here, as this duel deserves the final Monday Night Football spotlight this season. Creating one of the better NFL home-field advantages, the Vikings are 24-7 SU and 20-10-1 ATS overall since moving into U.S Bank Stadium back in 2016. Green Bay has yet to win at the Vikings new home, as Minnesota won and covered the first three meetings.

Betting against Aaron Rodgers is often fraught with danger. However, Rodgers has been held to under 244 pass yards in six straight games since he doesn’t have many weapons beyond Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. Minnesota stud running back Dalvin Cook may not play, as his shoulder injury is a concern. Having receiver Adam Thielen back is a boost to the Vikings offense.

Pick: Green Bay +5.5

Season Record: 25-46-1