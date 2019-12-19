Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears SNF Betting Preview

NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football features Chicago hosting Kansas City for an inter-conference clash. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec 22, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. One game behind New England, the Chiefs sit third overall in the AFC standings. The Bears lost to the Packers last week and were eliminated from the NFC playoff race.

Spread: Chiefs -6 (-110) | Bears +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-255) | Bears (+215)

Total: OVER 44 (-110) | UNDER 44 (-110)

Kansas City Season to Date

Putting a sluggish 2-4 run behind it, Kansas City has won four straight. At a snow-covered Arrowhead Stadium; the Chiefs dominated Denver during a 23-3 victory at home last week. Kansas City has won its last four games by a 110-35 combined count. That includes a controversial 23-16 win over the Patriots two weeks ago. Playing well on the road, the Chiefs are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS as visitors.

Chiefs’ Betting Record: ATS 9-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

Kansas City Leaders on Offence

QB Patrick Mahomes: 3,606 pass yards with 23 TD and 4 INT

RB LeSean McCoy: 646 total yards with 5 TD

WR Tyreek Hill: 727 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Travis Kelce: 1,131 receiving yards with 4 TD

Chicago Season To Date

Facing the inevitable, Chicago had its slim playoff hopes snuffed out after a 21-13 loss to the Packers in Green Bay last week. The Bears were down 21-3 before posting 10 fourth-quarter points, but failed to cover as 4.5-point road underdogs. Seventh-lowest in the NFL by averaging 18.3 points per game, Chicago continues to struggle on offense. The Bears are 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS at Soldier Field this year.

Bears’ Betting Record: ATS 4-10-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-9-0

Chicago Leaders on Offense

QB Mitchell Trubisky: 2,774 pass yards with 17 TD and 10 INT

RB David Montgomery: 902 total yards with 6 TD

WR Allen Robinson: 1,023 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE: J.P. Holtz: 78 receiving yards with 0 TD

Bears vs. Chiefs Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Kansas and Chicago have clashed just 12 times since the Bears won the first meeting 19-7 way back in 1973. Chicago posted an 18-17 win in Kansas City during the last match in 2015. The Chiefs have not played in Chicago since they beat the Bears 10-3 in 2011. Under tickets have cashed during the last six games in this series.

Chicago vs. Kansas City Final Thoughts and Pick

Following a pair of solid performances, against Detroit and Dallas, Trubisky regressed last week against the Packers. One shy of his season-high, set during a 36-25 Week 5 loss to New Orleans, Trubisky attempted 53 passes. Over his first three seasons, Chicago is 4-12 SU when Trubisky has 33 or more pass attempts. The Chiefs offense is rolling, so the Bears may need to abandon the run game again.

If New England beats Buffalo, and Houston loses in Tampa Bay, Kansas City will be locked in as the third seed before this game starts. If that’s the case, it’s wise to wonder how long the Chiefs starters will play. A Patriots loss to the Bills would certainly motivate the Chiefs. While the Bears defense kept Chicago in the playoff hunt, the Kansas City offense will be too much to handle and the Chiefs cover here.

Pick: Chiefs -6

Season Record: 25-46-1