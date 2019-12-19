Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Preview

NFC West rivals meet when Arizona visits Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET, on Dec. 22, 2019, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks currently sit first overall in the NFC playoff race while the Cardinals are playing out the string. Apart from a Week 4 blowout loss this season, the Cardinals have played well against the Seahawks in recent games.

Spread: Seahawks -9.5 (-110) | Cardinals +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-440) | Cardinals (+360)

Total: OVER 51 (-110) | UNDER 51 (-110)

Arizona Season to Date

Refusing to throw in the towel, despite six straight losses and a 3-9-1 overall record, Arizona crushed Cleveland 38-24 at home last week. Acquired in a trade with Miami, prior to Week 9 action, running back Kenyan Drake posted single-game career-highs with 146 total yards and four rushing touchdowns. Despite struggling to a 2-4 SU record on the road, Arizona is 4-1-1 ATS as visitors this season.

Cardinals' Betting Record: ATS 8-5-1 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Arizona Leaders on Offense

QB Kyler Murray: 3,279 pass yards with 17 TD and 10 INT

RB Kenyan Drake: 547 total yards with 5 TD

WR Larry Fitzgerald: 711 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE: Charles Clay: 221 receiving yards with 1 TD

Seattle Season to Date

There are a multitude of playoff scenarios and tiebreakers in play in what has become a wild NFC playoff race. Seattle, San Francisco, Green Bay and New Orleans all own 11-3 records and final positioning won’t be decided until Week 17. Seattle would win the NFC West and secures home -ield advantage during the NFC playoffs if it closes the season with victories over the Cardinals and 49ers.

Seahawks’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-1 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Seattle Leaders on Offense

QB Russell Wilson: 3,708 pass yards with 28 TD and 5 INT

RB Chris Carson: 1,436 total yards with 9 TD

WR Tyler Lockett: 994 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jacob Hollister: 260 receiving yards with 3 TD

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Recent History Shows Close Contests

NFC West division rivals since NFL realignment in 2002, Seattle and Arizona meet for the 42nd time since 1976. During the first meeting this season, the Seahawks jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and cruised to a 27-10 victory on the road in Arizona. Seattle swept the season series last year (27-24 and 20-17) but failed to cover the spread in both games. The Cardinals are 4-1-1 ATS over the last six games.

Seattle vs. Arizona Final Thoughts and Pick

Arizona enters this contest as one of the healthiest teams in the league. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is dealing a mild ankle injury but is expected to play. Defense is a concern for Arizona bettors, as the Cardinals sit last in total yards allowed (413.1) and second to last in points (28.4) allowed per game. Prior to close loss last season, the Cardinals won and covered three straight games in Seattle.

Healthy on offense, Seattle is dealing with a variety of key injuries on defense. Hauling in a team-high three interceptions since being traded by Detroit in Week 11, DB Quandre Diggs is out with a sprained ankle. Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney and Mychal Kendricks are dealing with various injuries as well. Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense can keep this game close.

Pick: Cardinals +9.5

Season Record: 25-46-1