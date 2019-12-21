Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Happy holidays, everyone! NBA betting boards are loaded with nine contests on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Best bets for Atlanta at Brooklyn, Los Angeles at San Antonio and Minnesota at Portland are featured in our game previews and predictions below.

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nets -7.5 (-110) | Hawks +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets -325 | Hawks +265

Total Points: 228 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 6:00 p.m. ET - Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Atlanta Overall: 6-23 SU | 13-16 ATS | Fifth Southeast Division

Stumbling through a third straight losing season, Atlanta sits last overall in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are riding a six-game losing streak and have dropped 17 of the last 19 contests. Atlanta is allowing 118.4 points per game on defense, third-worst in the NBA. The Hawks are not much better on offense, scoring just 108.4 PPG.

Brooklyn Overall: 15-13 SU | 15-13 ATS | Fourth Atlantic Division

Brooklyn sits 4.5 games out of first place in the Atlantic Division. Despite being without top scorer Kyrie Irving, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, the Nets have rolled to an 11-6 recent record. Brooklyn lost 118-105 in San Antonio in its last game on Thursday. The Nets average 111.5 PPG on offense and are allowing 111.7 PPG on defense.

Hawks vs. Nets Final Thoughts and Prediction

Atlanta is 3-12 SU and 5-10 ATS on the road while the Nets are 8-5 SU and ATS at home. Brooklyn won and covered 130-118 in Atlanta on December 4 in the first meeting this season. The Nets have won six straight and are 5-1 ATS over the last six against the Hawks. Lay the points and back Brooklyn to roll over Atlanta at home.

Pick: Brooklyn Nets -7.5

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Clippers -5.5 (-110) | Spurs +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers -220 | Spurs +190

Total Points: 223.5 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 8:30 p.m. ET - AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

Los Angeles Overall: 21-9 SU | 16-13-1 ATS | Second Pacific Division

Los Angeles last played on Thursday and look to rebound from a 122-117 home loss to Houston. The Clippers are rolling on offense, averaging 115.2 PPG. That’s the fifth-best mark in the NBA. However, they rank in the middle of the pack defensively, allowing 108.2 PPG. Los Angeles is 7-3 SU and ATS over its last 10 games. Overall, L.A. is 7-7 SU and 6-8 ATS on the road this year.

San Antonio Overall: 11-16 SU | 8-18-1 ATS | Third Southwest Division

Following a 118-105 home win over Brooklyn on Thursday, San Antonio aims to win two straight for just the second time in the past 24 games. Struggling on defense, the Spurs allow 115 points per game while the offense counters with 112 PPG. San Antonio has played a few close contests recently, as four of its last six games were decided in overtime.

Clippers vs. Spurs Final Thoughts and Prediction

Averaging 50.7 combined points per game, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have become a dynamic duo in Los Angeles. DeMar DeRozan (20.6) and LaMarcus Aldridge (18.8) lead the Spurs offense. This is the third of four games against each other this season. The Clippers won 103-97 at home on October 31 and the Spurs posted a 107-97 home win on November 29.

Pick: San Antonio Spurs +5.5

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Trail Blazers -7 (-110) | Timberwolves +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Trail Blazers -315 | Timberwolves +255

Total Points: 230.5 O/U (-110)

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET - Moda Center in Portland, OR

Minnesota Overall: 10-17 SU | 10-16-1 ATS | Fifth Northwest Division

Minnesota heads into Portland looking to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Timberwolves lost by seven or more points in all nine contests. Minnesota is playing on back-to-back nights following a 109-100 loss in Denver on Friday. However, the Wolves did stop an 0-8 slide against the spread as they covered as 10.5-point underdogs.

Portland Overall: 13-16 SU | 13-15-1 ATS | Fourth Northwest Division

Portland has picked up the pace during an 8-4 recent run after starting the season flat with a 5-12 record. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scored 67 combined points and the Trail Blazers won 118-103 at home over Orlando last night. A monster on the glass, Hassan Whiteside has averaged 14.5 rebounds over Portland’s last 11 games.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the first of four meetings between these Northwest Division rivals. Portland posted 113-105 and 111-81 wins at the Moda Center and won the season series 3-1 last year. Minnesota is 7-7 SU and 8-6 ATS on the road, while Portland is 7-6 SU and 6-6-1 ATS at home. Carmelo Anthony (POR) and Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) are dealing with injuries.

Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -7