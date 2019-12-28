Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a busy night in the NBA as betting boards are loaded with 14 contests on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Best bets for New York at Washington, Brooklyn at Houston and Los Angeles at Portland are featured in our match previews and picks below.

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Wizards +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks -125 | Wizards +105

Total Points: 228.5 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

New York Overall: 8-24 SU | 16-16 ATS | Fifth Atlantic Division

New York last played on Thursday and posted a 94-82 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn. That snapped a three-game losing streak, but the Knicks had played “better” during a recent 4-4 run. New York is last in the league in scoring at 103.2 PPG, while the defense is allowing 111.8 PPG. New York and Washington played five days ago with the Wizards earning a 121-115 win at home.

Washington Overall: 9-21 SU | 15-14-1 ATS | Fourth Southeast Division

Washington begins a run of six straight at home following a four-game road trip that ended with a 132-102 loss in Detroit on Thursday. Wizards top scorer Bradley Beal left that contest with a leg injury and is questionable to play tonight. Beal had 30 points and seven rebounds against the Knicks on Monday. Washington is third overall in scoring at 117 PPG but last in the NBA in points against, allowing 122 PPG.

Knicks vs. Wizards Final Thoughts and Prediction

New York is 4-12 SU and 9-7 ATS on the road, while Washington is 4-7 SU and 5-6 ATS at home this season. New York is 2-8 in its last 10 trips to Washington. The Wizards went 3-1 SU versus the Knicks and both sides earned two covers during the season series last year. Three of those contests were decided by three points or fewer. Lay the short price and back the Knicks.

Pick: Knicks -1.5

Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -9 (-110) | Nets +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -450 | Nets +350

Total Points: 233 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Brooklyn Overall: 16-14 SU | 16-14 ATS | Fourth Atlantic Division

Brooklyn looks to rebound from a 95-82 loss to New York in its last game on Thursday. The Nets are 4-4 over the last eight games and Spencer Dinwiddie was the leading scorer in each of those contests. Still without Kyrie Irving, the Nets are scoring 110.9 PPG on offense while allowing a 111.1 PPG on defense. Brooklyn posted a 145-142 OT victory during its last trip to Houston.

Houston Overall: 21-10 SU | 15-16 ATS | First Southwest Division

Snapping a four-game winning streak, Houston was upset 116-104 by Golden State on Christmas Day. The Rockets were 11.5-point favorites on the road against the wounded Warriors. Expect a rebound from James Harden who scored just 24 points in that game, his third-lowest total this season. Houston sits second overall in scoring at 119.7 PPG but doesn’t defend well, allowing 114.5 PPG on defense.

Nets vs Rockets Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the second of two meetings this season after Brooklyn posted a 123-116 win at home back on November 1. Prior to the Nets’ current two-game winning streak in the series, Houston had won five straight but were just 2-3 ATS. The Rockets are 2-8 ATS in the last 10 against Brooklyn. Six of those games went over the total. Expect a close contest, so take the points and bet on Brooklyn here.

Pick: Nets +9

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Lakers -3.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -165 | Trail Blazers +145

Total Points: 225 O/U (-110)

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET - Moda Center in Portland, OR

Los Angeles Overall: 24-7 SU | 16-15 ATS | First Pacific Division

After losing just three times over the first 27 games, Los Angeles is riding a four-game losing streak. During the marquee Christmas Day matchup, the Lakers trailed 63-51 at halftime and lost 111-106 to the Clippers. LeBron James aggravated a groin injury in that contest and is questionable here. Playing a tough schedule, the Lakers also lost to the Nuggets, Bucks and Pacers.

Portland Overall: 14-18 SU | 13-17-2 ATS | Fourth Northwest Division

Portland enters this contest after losing 102-94 on the road in New Orleans on Monday and 121-115 at home against Utah on Thursday. Prior to that, the Trail Blazers won four straight over teams with losing records. Led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland sits 10th overall in scoring at 112.3 PPG. Struggling a bit on defense, the Trail Blazers are in the NBA’s bottom 10 in points allowed at 113.3 PPG.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the second of three meetings after Los Angeles crushed the Trail Blazers 136-113 in Portland on December 6. The Lakers are 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS over the last four contests in this series. Prior to that, the Trail Blazers owned the Lakers, going 16-0 SU and 13-3 ATS. Overall, Los Angeles is 14-3 SU and 8-9 ATS on road while Portland is 8-7 SU and 6-7-2 ATS at home this season.

Pick: Lakers -3.5