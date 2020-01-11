Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In the middle of NFL Divisional playoff action, the NBA steps in with a seven-game slate on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Los Angeles visiting Oklahoma City, Dallas hosting Philadelphia and Cleveland on the road in Denver are featured in our matchup previews and best bets. Hoops action is heating up as we hit the halfway point of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Lakers -1 (-110) | Thunder +1 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -115 | Thunder -105

Total Points: 215 O/U (-110)

Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Los Angeles Overall: 31-7 SU | 20-17-1 ATS | First Pacific Division

Winners of seven straight, Los Angeles heads into Oklahoma on a roll. The Lakers are playing on back-to-back nights (with travel) after crushing the Mavericks 129-114 in Dallas last night. Prior to that, Los Angeles smothered the Knicks 117-87 at home on Tuesday. A two-man wrecking crew, Anthony Davis (27.1) and LeBron James (25.1) are averaging 52.2 combined points per game. The Lakers are 15-3 SU and 9-9 ATS on the road this season.

Lakers Key Injury: Anthony Davis (tailbone bruise) is questionable

Oklahoma Overall: 22-16 SU | 26-12 ATS | Third Northwest Division

Oklahoma City has been red-hot during an impressive 11-2 recent run. The Thunder defeated the Nets 111-103 in OT in Brooklyn on Tuesday and rolled past the Houston Rockets 113-92 at home on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.8), Dennis Schroder (18.4) and Danilo Gallinari (18.1) lead a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. As part of an NBA-best 26-12 against the spread record, Oklahoma City is 12-7 ATS at home with covers in four of the last five.

Lakers vs. Thunder Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the third of four meetings following an early season home-and home-series back on November 19 and 22. The Lakers won 112-107 at home and then 130-127 three nights later in Oklahoma City, but didn’t cover in either contest. James had a triple-double (25/10/11) in the first game. The Lakers are 4-0 during the second of two straight games this season despite a drop off in scoring by both Davis (23.7) and James (21.5). Bet on the Thunder to win.

Pick: Thunder ML

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -2 (-110) | 76ers +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavericks -130 | 76ers +110

Total Points: 224 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

Philadelphia Overall: 25-14 SU | 18-20-1 ATS | Third Atlantic Division

Riding a rollercoaster style season to date, Philadelphia heads into the Lone Star State following a pair of home wins. The 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 120-113 victory over Oklahoma City on Monday and then beat archrival Boston 109-98 in their last game on Thursday. Philadelphia lost leading scorer Joel Embiid during the win over the Thunder and he is out 1-2 weeks after hand ligament surgery. The 76ers are 7-12 SU and 8-11 ATS on the road.

Dallas Overall: 23-15 SU | 19-18-1 ATS | Second Southwest Division

Dallas started the season 16-6, but hasn’t strung together more than two wins (or two losses) in a row during a sluggish 7-9 recent run. Playing on back-to-back nights (without travel), the Mavericks are 2-3 during their current six-game homestand but have lost two straight. The Mavericks fell 107-106 to Denver on Wednesday and 129-114 to the Lakers last night. Dallas sits third in the NBA overall with an average of 116.4 PPG and they are 11-9 SU, but just 7-12-1 ATS at home.

76ers vs. Mavericks Final Thoughts and Prediction

Although they played well in Boston without him, Philadelphia needs to find a way to replace the 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds Embiid has been averaging per game this season. This is the second of two meetings after Dallas won 117-98 in Philadelphia on December 20. That was an impressive victory as Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic was out with an ankle injury. Doncic has averaged 29.8 PPG over the last nine games and he will be a difference maker here.

Pick: Mavericks -2

Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -13 (-110) | Cavaliers +13 (-110)

Moneyline: Nuggets -1100 | Cavaliers +700

Total Points: 216.5 O/U (-110)

Details: 9:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Cleveland Overall: 11-27 SU | 16-20-2 ATS | Fifth Central Division

Staring at a second straight losing season after posting a 19-63 record during its first year without LeBron James, Cleveland sits 22 games out of first in the Central and 10 games out of an Eastern Conference playoff position. The Cavaliers just played a home-and-home series against Detroit. The Pistons won 115-113 in Cleveland on Tuesday prior to the Cavs winning 115-112 in OT in Detroit on Thursday. Cleveland is 5-13 SU and 8-9-1 on the road.

Denver Overall: 26-11 SU | 16-18-3 ATS | First Northwest Division

Denver returns home following a five-game road trip that closed with a 123-115 win in Atlanta on Monday and a 107-106 victory in Dallas on Wednesday. Rattling off a lot wins, Denver is 12-3 SU but just 6-7-2 ATS over its last 15 games. The Nuggets are clinging to a half-game lead over the Utah Jazz in the Northwest and sit tied for second overall in the Western Conference with the Clippers. Denver is 15-4 SU and 7-10-2 ATS at home this season.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season. Denver dominated the Cavaliers last year, winning 110-91 in Cleveland as a 5-point favorite and 124-102 at home as an 18.5-point favorite. Nikola Jokic leads Denver in points (19.3), rebounds (9.7) and assists (6.4) per game. Collin Sexton leads the Cavs with 18.5 PPG. The Cavs are averaging 104.9 PPG on offense while allowing 113.6 PPG on defense. Denver is scoring 109.1 PPG while allowing 105.2 PPG on defense, the fifth-lowest mark in the NBA. Lay the points and bet on the Nuggets.

Pick: Nuggets -13

NBA Season Record: 8-9-1