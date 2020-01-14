Ahead of the 2019–20 College Football Playoff national championship, odds for next year's title have already been released.

Clemson is the early favorite to take home the 2020–21 College Football Playoff title via SuperBook USA at 9/4 odds, followed by Ohio State at 3/1. Alabama is given 6/1 title odds while Georgia and LSU are both given 8/1 odds.

No matter how Monday night's game turns out, Clemson will get Trevor Lawrence back next season. Lawrence, the sophomore from Cartersville, Ga., threw for 36 touchdowns and 3,431 yards heading into the 2019 national championship.

The Buckeyes will also get their starting quarterback next season. Justin Fields, a sophomore who transferred to Ohio State last year, started the season on a high note and never looked back. He exploded during the Buckeyes' season opener against Florida Atlantic by finishing with a record five touchdowns—the most by any player during their Ohio State debut. He went on to be named one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU will all have new starting quarterbacks next season as Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm and Joe Burrow will be entering this year's NFL draft.