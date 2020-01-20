The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set, and the Kansas City Chiefs hold a slight edge over the San Francisco 49ers in the early betting odds.

While the line opened at Chiefs -1 at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, it quickly shifted to Chiefs -1.5 at other sportsbooks. The over/under total also grew to 53.5 after starting at 52.5.

The Chiefs entered the season as betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, but were soon taken over by the New England Patriots after the team signed Antonio Brown. Meanwhile, the 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl odds that placed around the middle of the NFL field.

The Chiefs earned a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game, led by a big performance from Patrick Mahomes. As for San Francisco, the team's run game led the 49ers past the Packers to take the NFC Championship, 37-20.

The teams will face off in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. at 6:30 p.m. EST.

More From Maven Team Sites:

Chiefs: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

Titans: Titans Say They'll Remember Sense of Family, Not Failure