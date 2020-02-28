The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats. What's the betting line and who are the sharps backing?

Saturday NCAA Game of the Day: An SEC Showdown

Auburn (24-4 SU, 13-15 ATS) at Kentucky (23-5 SU, 15-13 ATS)

Spread: AUB: +5.5 (-110) | KEN: -5.5 (-110)

Total: Over: 141 (-110) | Under: 141 (-110)

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Game Info: February 29, 2020 / 3:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm PT | CBS

The game of the day on the hardwood Saturday features a clash between the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, seeking to extend their current seven-game winning streak (6-1 ATS) against SEC rival No. 15 Auburn. Kentucky will be out to avenge their 75-66 loss back on February 1, at the hands of the Tigers when they fell as 2.5-point road underdogs.

It may have taken longer than Big Blue Nation wanted, but the Wildcats have finally grabbed control in the SEC. Kentucky will be looking to show the country, as well as the committee, that their recent improvement should not be taken lightly. The Wildcats will need a strong showing in the rematch with Auburn as validation of their development, as Kentucky has not faced a ranked opponent during their current winning streak. The most significant difference in Auburn's win four weeks ago was the Tigers' domination on the boards as well as their ability to get to the free-throw line. Auburn got to the charity stripe 44 times, converting 33 of them while owning a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Even in their recent wins, Bruce Pearl's club has not looked like a team poised to make a deep run into March. The Tigers had to overcome a 17-point deficit to defeat Tennessee last week. In four of their previous five games, they have struggled from deep shooting a paltry 22.6%, 5.9%, 15.4%, and 28.6% from behind the arc. If they do not find a way to locate their stroke from a distance, they could get run off the court by a Kentucky squad that appears to be peaking at the right time.

The Wildcats, who have won 10 straight at Rupp Arena, will have a distinct edge over a Tigers team that is not the same away from Auburn Arena, going just 2-6 ATS on the road this season. The sharp money in Vegas believes Kentucky will extend their current winning streak thanks to Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and the emergence of Immanuel Quickley. The Wildcats will be motivated to hold serve on their home court in front of a sea of blue that will be loud and proud on Saturday afternoon. Lay the points with Wildcats.

The Play: Kentucky -5.5

STREAK STATS

Kentucky is 10-0 SU in its last ten home games, but just 5-5 ATS over that span

Kentucky has won its last seven games SU, going 6-1 ATS

Auburn is 4-4 SU and 2-6 ATS in its eight road games this season

Auburn is 8-2 SU in its last ten games overall, but just 4-6 ATS

Kentucky is 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last ten games overall

The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated's Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 36-9-1 ATS (80%) run on all released plays. The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on point going a perfect 7-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs, culminating with a winning selection on Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Since November, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks. Be sure to follow here at SI for the wiseguy action from Vegas all of March Madness!

