Who will be the third player selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? There are a handful of options to consider.

Joe Burrow and Chase Young are heavy favorites to be the first two players selected when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Las Vegas. After that, the odds are close on which future star will be taken with the third overall pick.

Keeping football fans entertained, the wild free agent frenzy continues across the NFL. Big name players are moving around at light speed and draft needs are continually changing. Cincinnati is first on the clock and the Bengals are locked in on Burrow. Washington is up next and it is difficult to imagine the Redskins not taking Young. Furnished by the bookmakers at BetOnline, here are the odds on contenders to be selected with the third overall pick.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State Buckeyes (+150)

In a tight race, with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State cornerback Jeffery Okudah is a slight favorite to be selected third overall on Day 1 of the NFL draft. Gifted with great size, speed and athleticism, Okudah played 34 games over three seasons with the Buckeyes. Developing into a shutdown corner, Okudah is often compared to Jalen Ramsey and Denzel Ward.

Prior to Ward being selected fourth overall, during the 2018 NFL draft, he was a teammate with Okudah in 2017. Detroit owns the third overall pick and few teams need more secondary help than the Lions. The numbers back that up as Detroit ranked last in pass defense, allowing 284.4 yards per game, and the Lions recorded just 7 interceptions during the 2019 season.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama Crimson Tide (+175)

Despite suffering a serious hip injury, during Week 9 of his final season in Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa enters the draft as a top five prospect. Tagovailoa posted impressive numbers during 24 starts over his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide. That includes averaging 284 pass yards and three touchdowns per game plus tossing just nine interceptions over 607 pass attempts.

Detroit QB Matthew Stafford missed eight games due a back injury last year and, entering his 12th season, age is starting to catch up to him. That may cause the Lions to use their third overall pick on Tagovailoa and let him mentor under Stafford. Miami is looking for a franchise quarterback and the Dolphins may try to swing a deal with Detroit to move up in the draft.

Chase Young, DE Ohio State Buckeyes (+600)

Prices jump after the top two as DE Chase Young and LB Isaiah Simmons are tied as distant third favorites. Young enjoyed a stellar three-year career at Ohio State and his numbers improved drastically each season. Despite missing two games, due to suspension, Young capped off his career by setting a new Buckeyes record with 16.5 sacks during his final season. This is risky wager as Young is the favorite to be selected second overall with -230 odds at BetOnline.

Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson Tigers (+600)

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is an intriguing underdog on this prop betting option. Red-shirted during his first year, Simmons played 43 games over his final three seasons with Tigers. Deciding to skip the 2019 NFL draft was a good decision for Simmons as he posted careers highs with 104 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions during his final season at Clemson.

Simmons enters the draft as the most versatile defensive player on the board after he played over 90 snaps at five different positions last year. He also has championship pedigree as he played all 15 games during the Tigers 2018 National Championship season. Adding to his draft stock, Simmons impressed with 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine in February.

Field Bet (+850)

Bettors considering a wager on the Field do so hoping Los Angeles trades up to the third pick and selects Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. After starting all 16 games, during 14 straight seasons, Philip Rivers moved on to Indianapolis as a free agent. That leaves Tyrod Taylor as the Chargers current starter heading into the 2020 NFL season. Herbert is an NFL-ready quarterback and Los Angeles may make a trade with Detroit to get him.

Bottom Line

While Borrow and Young are consensus first and second overall picks, which player will be taken third isn’t as certain. Detroit filling one of its most pressing needs makes Jeffery Okudah the logical choice. Bettors who are willing to take a risk have a chance to cash in with a wager on the longshot Field option.

