In our latest draft prop article, we take a look at LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson is Kevin Hanon's 17th-ranked prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Chaisson finished his LSU career with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loses and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was a 2019 All-SEC selection, he also made the Freshman All-SEC team to start his college career. Chaisson plays the run very aggressively from both the weak and strong sides an is a solid tackler who has a number of pass-rush moves.

Let's take a look at the over/under for Chaisson's draft slot:

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Chaisson has drawn interest from a number of teams who need help on defense, mainly the Falcons at pick 16 followed by the Cowboys at pick 17, so this number is set right about where it should be. Chaisson did suffer a torn ACL in 2018, but he returned in 2019 and put up nice numbers to help the Tigers win a National Championship.

SI Falcons reporter Rashard Milligan states that "Chaisson is the defensive leader on the edge that the Falcons need." Chaisson is a good fit for Atlanta, but the Falcons could use help all over their defense. In my mock draft that was published on March 28, I had the Falcons taking Chaisson with the 16th overall pick.

In Jenny Vrentas' latest mock, she has the Cowboys picking Chaisson with pick No. 17. The Cowboys need help in their secondary, and I think they have their eyes on Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson. If Henderson goes before the Cowboys pick at 16, Dallas could trade out of that pick for a team that wants to move up to grab Chaisson.

Looking at this prop bet at other sportsbooks, the juice to the under on 16.5 is at -130 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. If you look at the Draftkings Sportsbook, their prop for Chaisson's draft position is at 15.5 with the juice to the over. That is a good signal that the Falcons really have interest in putting Chaisson in their new uniforms.

If you want to get a little more out of this prop at bet the under on 15.5 at -106, you would need the Broncos to either trade the 15th pick or use it to draft Chaisson. SI Broncos reporter Erick Trickel thinks that Chaisson "fits the scheme for the Broncos and would be a natural replacement for von Miller." The Broncos are an interesting landing spot for Chaisson, but I think the Falcons get their guy at 16.

The Play: UNDER pick 16.5 (+105)

