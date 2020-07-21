Chicago vs. Edmonton is one of four Western Conference qualifying series during the first round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. SI Gambling insider Roy Larking reviews the season to date for the Blackhawks and Oilers, as well as the available betting options.

How Do Opening Round NHL Playoff Qualifying Series Work?

When the season was paused on March 12, with 189 games left on the schedule, several teams were battling for the final playoff positions. To compensate clubs in contention, the NHL playoffs have been expanded from 16 to 24 teams. The top four teams in each conference earned a BYE into the quarterfinal round. Colorado, Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Dallas are playing a round robin series to determine the top four seeds during the second round in the West.

The other 16 teams are playing eight qualifying series for a spot in the quarterfinals. Edmonton is the Western Conference hub city and all games will be played at Rogers Place arena. Edmonton will also host the NHL Conference and Stanley Cup finals. Qualifying series are best-of-five sets and the remaining playoff rounds will be best-of-seven series. Based on regular season win percentages, Edmonton is the No. 5 seed in the West and Chicago is the No. 12 seed.

Edmonton vs. Chicago Qualifying Series Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, Aug 1: Chicago @ Edmonton 3:00 PM ET

Game 2 - Monday, Aug 3: Chicago @ Edmonton 10:30 PM ET

Game 3 - Wednesday, Aug 5: Edmonton @ Chicago 10:30 PM ET

Game 4 - Friday, Aug 7: Edmonton @ Chicago Time TBD *

Game 5 - Saturday, Aug 8: Chicago @ Edmonton Time TBD *

*If Necessary

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Series Preview

Chicago fans like the expanded postseason format as the Blackhawks were seven points out of a playoff position when the season was cancelled. Chicago (32-30-8) finished 12th in the Western Conference, with 72 points, and last in the Central Division. Following a run of nine straight appearances - the Hawks missed the playoffs the last two years. Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews have won the Stanley Cup three times together with Chicago.

Edmonton (37-25-9) narrowly missed out on being a top four seed as their .585 win percentage was fifth behind Dallas (.594) in the West. The Oilers posted 83 points and finished second behind Vegas (86) in the Pacific Division standings. Edmonton is back in the NHL playoffs for the second time over the last 14 seasons. Leon Draisaitl (110) and Connor McDavid (97) led the league in scoring and 87 of their combined 207 points were scored on the power play.

This is a battle of familiar foes as Edmonton and Chicago met three times during the regular season. Goals by Patrick Kane, Alexander Nylander and Brandon Saad powered Chicago to a 3-1 win at home during the first meeting in October. Two goals by Kailer Yamamoto, plus a goal and three assists by Leon Draisaitl, helped Edmonton win the second game 5-3 at home in February. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Chicago won the final meeting 4-3 at home in March.

Chicago played 70 regular season contests and averaged 3.03 goals per game (GPG) on offense while allowing 3.11 GPG on defense. Edmonton played 71 games and averaged 3.17 GPG on offense while allowing 3.06 GPG on defense. The Blackhawks posted a 16-16-4 record on the road and the Oilers were 17-11-6 at Rogers Place arena. Edmonton led the league with 59 power play goals and playing on home ice gives the Oilers a slight edge in this series.

Series Pick: Edmonton Oilers -164

Oilers vs. Blackhawks Game 1 Betting Odds

Early Game 1 odds have Edmonton as the favorite on the moneyline and against the spread. The game total is set at 6.5 goals with UNDER as the favorite. For bettors considering the puck line, the Oilers won 22 games by two goals or more but just nine of those wins were at home. The Blackhawks lost 21 games by two or more goals and ten were on the road. Seven or more goals were scored during 32 Edmonton games and 33 Chicago contests surpassed seven goals.

Game 1 Picks: Edmonton -160 and OVER 6.5 goals

Futures Betting Odds - Qualifying Series Total Games

Futures betting options are available prior to the tournament and “Series Total Games” is one of the choices. Bettors don’t need to select a winning side – just the total number of games this best-of-five series will last. With a mix of playoff savvy veterans, plus rising stars like Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, Chicago shouldn’t be underestimated here. Not seeing a 3-0 sweep by either team – my money is on this qualifying series going the distance.

Series Total Games: 5 (+155)

