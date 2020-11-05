Breeders’ Cup Highlighted Spotlight: Juvenile Turf Sprint

SI Gambling and horse racing insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Friday’s Breeders’ Cup $1 Million Juvenile Turf Sprint from Keeneland, including the latest odds and his best bets.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to arguably the biggest horse racing weekend of the year when the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint takes place on Friday and Saturday. Among the 10 races on the Friday card is the $1,000,000 Juvenile Turf Sprint which has drawn a field of 14 that offers tremendous betting opportunities.

According to the oddsmakers Golden Pal (8/5) is a prohibitive favorite to win the Juvenile Turf Sprint for trainer Wesley Ward. The son of Uncle Mo has drawn to the extreme outside and will have to showcase his superior speed breaking from post No. 14. He last showed that flashy speed in his win at Saratoga back on August 21 in the Skidmore Stakes.

Ward also enters the second overall betting choice in After Five (6/1) who has the pedigree in the blood lines (son of The Factor) to score here and comes in training exceptionally. He has improved in each of his two career starts including most recently a runner-up finish in the Futurity Stakes at Belmont Park back on October 11.

Bodenheimer (8/1) is an intriguing play after winning the Indian Summer Stakes from Keeneland back on October 4. He looks to be in peak form winning three of his first four career races.

Who will emerge victorious? Let’s take a look at the odds and take a look.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Racetrack: Keeneland, Kentucky

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020

Purse: $1,000,000

Distance: 5 1/2 F, Turf

Race: 6

Post Time: 2:30 pm EST / 11:30 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#14 Golden Pal (8/5) - The formula suggests this son of Uncle Mo, one of my best bets of the entire Breeders’ Cup weekend, is simply the fastest horse in this race and drawn to the outside he should be sent for the lead from the break and defeat this field. BEST BET

#10 Bodenheimer (8/1) - This colt must be respected on all tickets and is a legitimate contender to win the race. Mark Casse has this boy training great and we know he has a nose for the winner’s circle with 3 wins in 4 career attempts. Threat

#9 After Five (6/1) - This maiden has improved in each of his starts for one of Ward’s four entries here. This son of The Factor is the “other” Ward entry who gives him the best chance at crossing the line first outside of Golden Pal. Underneath

Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

There are vulnerable favorites all over the Breeders’ Cup weekend cards, but despite the outside draw I don’t see it in the Juvenile Turf Sprint. My top play and BEST BET for Friday is #14 Golden Boy (8/5) who I will be betting to win and then keying on top of #10 Bodenheimer (8/1). There are three 20/1 longshots the formula is drawn to and the top spot among them belongs to #6 Ubettabelieveit (20/1). My two other bomb longshot plays are #3 Lipizzaner (20/1) and #12 Dirt Dangle (20/1).

WIN BET: #14

Exacta P/W: 14 / 3,5,6,9,10,12,13

$1 wager: $7

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 14 with 3,6,10,12 with 3,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13

$1 wager: $32

PROTECTIVE EXACTA BOX: 14-10-6-3-12

$1 wager: $20

PROTECTIVE TRIFECTA BOX: 14-10-6-3-12

.50 cent wager: $30

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

