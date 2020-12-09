NFL Betting Week 14 Betting Lookahead - Which Games Are "On The Move?"

Led by six moneyline upsets, sportsbooks continued their strong NFL campaign against the public. The biggest of the swings were highlighted by the Giants (+11), Browns (+4), Lions (+3) and Washington (+6.5) upset victories over the Seahawks, Titans, Bears and Steelers respectively.

In addition, the sportsbooks also pounded NFL bettors in Week 13 when the Kansas City Chiefs (-13), Minnesota Vikings (-10) and Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5) burned many square bettors as they came out on the winning side but failed to cover against the spread.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 14 Games On The Move

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline: New England (+208) | Los Angeles (-240)

Spread: NE +5 (-110) | LAR -5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 10, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | NFL Network

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Patriots in Week 14 for their Thursday Night matchup with the Rams. This game opened with the Rams (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS) as 6.5-point favorites who have since dropped to only 5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams have gone both 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games. On the other hand, Cam Newton and the Patriots (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) have gone 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS over their last five games and it appears bettors have fresh in their minds last week’s dominant 45-0 shutout road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to my Vegas sources, 81% of spread wagers are on the Patriots in early wagering.

Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Washington (+150) | San Francisco (-182)

Spread: WSH +3 (-110) | SF -3 (-110)

Total: 43.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 13, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

The Washington Football Team (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS) have seen the line move steam in their favor after opening as 4.5-point underdogs in Las Vegas following their upset win of the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. After the club’s third consecutive SU and ATS win, the line has seen significant steam dropping the line down a point and a half.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of San Francisco as 3-point home favorites. The line move is fading a 49ers (5-7 SU; 5-7 ATS) team grabbing the points against a San Francisco squad that is coming off a 34-24 home loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills as 1.5-point favorites. Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers believing that Alex Smith, in combination with one of the league’s best defenses, will take down an inconsistent 49ers team as nearly 74% of the early money is in support of Washington.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+110) | Buffalo (-134)

Spread: PIT +1/5 (-110) | BUF -1.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 13, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | NBC

This is clearly a move based upon recency bias as the line has flipped against the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1 SU; 8-4 ATS) after losing their first game of 2020 in Week 13 against Washington. The AFC North Steelers looked ordinary in Monday Night’s 23-17 loss as 6.5-point favorites. The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Steelers as 1.5-point road favorites but we have since seen the line invert to the Buffalo Bills (9-3 SU; 7-5 ATS) as a 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bettors are happy to place their money behind a Josh Allen led Buffalo Bills squad that looks primed for a strong close to the last month of the regular season and a possible deep playoff run following the effort displayed on Monday Night against the 49ers. Buffalo has now gone 5-1 SU in their last six while more importantly going 4-0 ATS in their last four cashing tickets for their spread backers. The ticket count has seen 76% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Bills to send the Steelers to the second loss of the 2020 season.

The ‘Under-Takers’ Once Again Come Out Ahead

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a profitable weekend going 9-5 against the number. Six games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Tennessee and Cleveland leading the way tied with 76 combined points. Bettors are following the under trend in several matchups in mid-week wagering for Week 14.

New Orleans Saints / Philadelphia Eagles 46 down to 44.5

Houston Texans / Chicago Bears 46 down to 44.5

Baltimore Ravens / Cleveland Browns 48 down to 45.5

