2021 College Basketball Conference Betting Odds + National Champion Futures
As the NFL season closes in a few weeks, bettors can begin to focus their attention and bankrolls on NCAA basketball. We now head towards arguably the best time of the calendar year in sports wagering - March Madness!
Here are the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Houston -335
SMU +270
Memphis +1400
South Florida +2000
Wichita State +3000
East Carolina +4000
Tulsa +5000
UCF +9000
Cincinnati +10000
Tulane +30000
Temple +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Many schools have played nearly 50-percent of their conference schedules and in the ACC Houston appears to be the clear class of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (11-1 SU, 6-1 AAC), who have won four straight games, are the only team from the ACC currently ranked in the AP Top-25 (No. 8) and the market price of (-335) properly reflects Houston’s dominance.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Virginia +325
Florida State +350
Virginia Tech +425
Louisville +450
Duke +600
Clemson +750
North Carolina +1100
NC State +4000
Georgia Tech +5500
Miami +7000
Syracuse +8500
Notre Dame +20000
Pittsburgh +15000
Boston College +30000
Wake Forest +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (9-2 SU, 5-0 AAC) (No. 13), who has won five straight games, resides as the only undefeated team in ACC play. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top-25 as Virginia Tech (No. 16) and Clemson (No. 20) make the list. It is interesting to note that Florida State (8-2 SU, 4-1 AAC) who is currently unranked are the second overall betting choice (+350) according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Duke, who lost 79-73 at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, is now 5-4 overall and is in serious danger of missing the Big Dance.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT
Saint Louis +100
Richmond +125
Dayton +1300
VCU +1500
Davidson +2000
St. Bonaventure +2000
Rhode Island +3000
UMASS +5000
Duquesne +10000
George Mason +10000
George Washington +30000
St. Joseph’s +30000
Fordham +35000
La Salle +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: St. Louis ranked (7-1 SU, 0-0 A-10) (No. 25) in the AP Top-25 remain the favorites (+100) to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, despite failing to play a conference game yet this season due to COVID-19 issues. St. Bonaventure (6-1 SU, 4-1 A-10) and UMASS (5-3 SU, 4-1 A-10) currently both sit atop the conference standings with four wins .
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Villanova -245
Creighton +400
UCONN +455
Xavier +1700
Seton Hall +2000
Marquette +4000
Providence +6000
Butler +20000
St. Johns +25000
Depaul +50000
Georgetown +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (9-1 SU, 4-0 Big East), ranked No.3 in the latest AP Top-25 remain the prohibitive favorites (-245) to win the Big East Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Villanova returned to action on Tuesday after being forced to pause basketball operations following a COVID-19 outbreak that affected two-time National Champion head coach Jay Wright and came away with a 76-74 win over Seton Hall. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, are the strongest team once again in the conference.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 10 TOURNAMENT
Iowa +300
Michigan +300
Wisconsin +330
Illinois +750
Ohio State +800
Minnesota +1100
Michigan State +1100
Purdue +2500
Northwestern +5000
Indiana +6000
Maryland +15000
Penn State +50000
Nebraska +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 10 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2 SU, 6-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 4, closely followed by Michigan (12-1 SU, 7-1 Big 10) at No. 7 and Wisconsin (11-3 SU, 5-2 Big 10) at No. 10. Michigan and Iowa appear to be the class of the Big 10 this season.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Baylor -265
Texas +475
Kansas +650
Texas Tech +700
West Virginia +2000
Oklahoma +2500
TCU +15000
Kansas State +30000
Iowa State +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (13-0 SU, 6-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2 in the country, closely followed by Texas (11-2 SU, 5-1 Big 12) at No. 5 and Kansas (10-4 SU, 4-3 Big 12) at No. 9. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4 SU, 4-3 Big 12) and West Virginia (9-4 SU, 2-3 Big 12) round out the other schools garnering strong respect at No. 12 and No. 14, respectively.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
Utah State -122
San Diego State +265
Boise State +550
Colorado State +650
Wyoming +1500
Nevada +4000
UNLV +5000
New Mexico +6000
Fresno State +10000
San Jose State +30000
Air Force +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Boise State (12-1 SU, 8-0 MW) and Utah State (11-3 SU, 8-0 MW) sit atop the Mountain West with eight conference wins followed closely by Colorado State (10-2 SU, 7-1 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook strongly favor Utah State as they land as the top overall betting choice at odds of -122.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT
Oregon +125
UCLA +275
Colorado +380
Arizona State +650
USC +1000
Stanford +1300
Utah +1300
Washington State +10000
California +50000
Washington +50000
Oregon State +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference currently has two teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the Oregon Ducks (9-2 SU, 3-1 Pac 12) ranked the highest at No. 21 in the country, closely followed by UCLA (11-2 SU, 7-0 Pac 12) at No. 24. The USC Trojans (11-2 SU, 5-1 Pac 12) are an intriguing option at odds of 10/1 if they can sustain the recent form displayed during their current six-game winning streak.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT
Tennessee +135
Missouri +325
Alabama +465
LSU +700
Arkansas +1200
Florida +1200
Kentucky +1500
Georgia +5000
Ole Miss +5000
South Carolina +8000
Texas A&M +10000
Mississippi State +15000
Vanderbilt +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The SEC currently has three teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with Tennessee (10-2 SU, 4-2 SEC) ranked the highest at No. 6 in the country, closely followed by Alabama (12-3 SU, 7-0 SEC) at No. 18 and Missouri (9-2 SU, 3-2 SEC) at No. 19. Alabama, the only undefeated team in conference play, is the hottest team in the SEC on a eight-game winning streak and saw their betting odds nearly cut in half from 7/1 to +465 after Tuesday night's impressive win.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT
Gonzaga -2500
BYU +800
San Francisco +1100
Saint Mary’s +1450
Pepperdine +5500
Pacific +30000
Santa Clara +30000
Loyola Marymount +50000
San Diego +50000
Portland +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: This is easily the biggest no-brainer of any of the conference betting markets with the No. 1 overall team in the AP top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-0 SU, 5-0 WCC), listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it appears that head coach Mark Few is on his way to improving upon his 16-5 mark in WCC championship games.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
