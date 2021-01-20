2021 College Basketball Conference Betting Odds + National Champion Futures

As the NFL season closes in a few weeks, bettors can begin to focus their attention and bankrolls on NCAA basketball. We now head towards arguably the best time of the calendar year in sports wagering - March Madness!

Here are the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +270

Memphis +1400

South Florida +2000

Wichita State +3000

East Carolina +4000

Tulsa +5000

UCF +9000

Cincinnati +10000

Tulane +30000

Temple +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Many schools have played nearly 50-percent of their conference schedules and in the ACC Houston appears to be the clear class of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (11-1 SU, 6-1 AAC), who have won four straight games, are the only team from the ACC currently ranked in the AP Top-25 (No. 8) and the market price of (-335) properly reflects Houston’s dominance.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Virginia +325

Florida State +350

Virginia Tech +425

Louisville +450

Duke +600

Clemson +750

North Carolina +1100

NC State +4000

Georgia Tech +5500

Miami +7000

Syracuse +8500

Notre Dame +20000

Pittsburgh +15000

Boston College +30000

Wake Forest +50000



Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (9-2 SU, 5-0 AAC) (No. 13), who has won five straight games, resides as the only undefeated team in ACC play. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top-25 as Virginia Tech (No. 16) and Clemson (No. 20) make the list. It is interesting to note that Florida State (8-2 SU, 4-1 AAC) who is currently unranked are the second overall betting choice (+350) according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Duke, who lost 79-73 at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, is now 5-4 overall and is in serious danger of missing the Big Dance.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +100

Richmond +125

Dayton +1300

VCU +1500

Davidson +2000

St. Bonaventure +2000

Rhode Island +3000

UMASS +5000

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

St. Joseph’s +30000

Fordham +35000

La Salle +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: St. Louis ranked (7-1 SU, 0-0 A-10) (No. 25) in the AP Top-25 remain the favorites (+100) to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, despite failing to play a conference game yet this season due to COVID-19 issues. St. Bonaventure (6-1 SU, 4-1 A-10) and UMASS (5-3 SU, 4-1 A-10) currently both sit atop the conference standings with four wins .

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova -245

Creighton +400

UCONN +455

Xavier +1700

Seton Hall +2000

Marquette +4000

Providence +6000

Butler +20000

St. Johns +25000

Depaul +50000

Georgetown +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (9-1 SU, 4-0 Big East), ranked No.3 in the latest AP Top-25 remain the prohibitive favorites (-245) to win the Big East Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Villanova returned to action on Tuesday after being forced to pause basketball operations following a COVID-19 outbreak that affected two-time National Champion head coach Jay Wright and came away with a 76-74 win over Seton Hall. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, are the strongest team once again in the conference.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 10 TOURNAMENT

Iowa +300

Michigan +300

Wisconsin +330

Illinois +750

Ohio State +800

Minnesota +1100

Michigan State +1100

Purdue +2500

Northwestern +5000

Indiana +6000

Maryland +15000

Penn State +50000

Nebraska +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 10 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2 SU, 6-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 4, closely followed by Michigan (12-1 SU, 7-1 Big 10) at No. 7 and Wisconsin (11-3 SU, 5-2 Big 10) at No. 10. Michigan and Iowa appear to be the class of the Big 10 this season.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -265

Texas +475

Kansas +650

Texas Tech +700

West Virginia +2000

Oklahoma +2500

TCU +15000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (13-0 SU, 6-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2 in the country, closely followed by Texas (11-2 SU, 5-1 Big 12) at No. 5 and Kansas (10-4 SU, 4-3 Big 12) at No. 9. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4 SU, 4-3 Big 12) and West Virginia (9-4 SU, 2-3 Big 12) round out the other schools garnering strong respect at No. 12 and No. 14, respectively.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

Utah State -122

San Diego State +265

Boise State +550

Colorado State +650

Wyoming +1500

Nevada +4000

UNLV +5000

New Mexico +6000

Fresno State +10000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Boise State (12-1 SU, 8-0 MW) and Utah State (11-3 SU, 8-0 MW) sit atop the Mountain West with eight conference wins followed closely by Colorado State (10-2 SU, 7-1 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook strongly favor Utah State as they land as the top overall betting choice at odds of -122.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

Oregon +125

UCLA +275

Colorado +380

Arizona State +650

USC +1000

Stanford +1300

Utah +1300

Washington State +10000

California +50000

Washington +50000

Oregon State +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference currently has two teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the Oregon Ducks (9-2 SU, 3-1 Pac 12) ranked the highest at No. 21 in the country, closely followed by UCLA (11-2 SU, 7-0 Pac 12) at No. 24. The USC Trojans (11-2 SU, 5-1 Pac 12) are an intriguing option at odds of 10/1 if they can sustain the recent form displayed during their current six-game winning streak.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Tennessee +135

Missouri +325

Alabama +465

LSU +700

Arkansas +1200

Florida +1200

Kentucky +1500

Georgia +5000

Ole Miss +5000

South Carolina +8000

Texas A&M +10000

Mississippi State +15000

Vanderbilt +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The SEC currently has three teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with Tennessee (10-2 SU, 4-2 SEC) ranked the highest at No. 6 in the country, closely followed by Alabama (12-3 SU, 7-0 SEC) at No. 18 and Missouri (9-2 SU, 3-2 SEC) at No. 19. Alabama, the only undefeated team in conference play, is the hottest team in the SEC on a eight-game winning streak and saw their betting odds nearly cut in half from 7/1 to +465 after Tuesday night's impressive win.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -2500

BYU +800

San Francisco +1100

Saint Mary’s +1450

Pepperdine +5500

Pacific +30000

Santa Clara +30000

Loyola Marymount +50000

San Diego +50000

Portland +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: This is easily the biggest no-brainer of any of the conference betting markets with the No. 1 overall team in the AP top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-0 SU, 5-0 WCC), listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it appears that head coach Mark Few is on his way to improving upon his 16-5 mark in WCC championship games.

***

ODDS TO WIN 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

***

The sharp information courtesy of Vegas Whispers has been extremely profitable in 2020 NFL wagering thus far this season standing at 70-52-1 ATS overall. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, have crushed the sportsbooks in NFL, MLB, NCAA basketball and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling insider, finished the 2020 NCAA football season at 32-21 ATS (60%) - including an impressive 7-2 ATS (78%) on all Bowl selections.

Overall, the respected sharp information NCAA and NBA plays are currently on a 78-43-3 ATS (64%) run shared exclusively for SI PRO members only in the PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.