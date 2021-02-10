2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - USC, St. John's Storm Up the Boards

While the top four of Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Michigan retain their places atop the overall betting board, we have seen the first change in the opinion of the oddsmakers. Baylor has become the new betting favorite to win the National Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook at odds of +290 surpassing the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs at +310.

USC, following their impressive 18-point win over UCLA, are the biggest mover from last week's overall championship odds. The Trojans moved from +6000 to +4000 after winning 12 of their last 14 games.

In terms of conference futures, there were two notable changes from last week. St. John’s garnered strong respect after winning six of their last seven games - including upsetting No. 5 Villanova last week. The Red Storm, despite falling on the road to Butler 76-73 in overtime on Tuesday, saw their odds of 150/1 cut dramatically down to 55/1 to win the Big East Tournament.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has moved up to No. 4 in the the latest AP Top-25 after winning eight of their last nine games. Subsequently, they have been tabbed as the second overall betting choice (3/1) behind only Michigan (+260) to win the Big 10.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +450

Memphis +600

Wichita State +1400

South Florida +2500

Tulsa +3500

Cincinnati +10000

UCF +15000

East Carolina +20000

Temple +20000

Tulane +30000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Despite going 1-1 last week, Houston remains at the top of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (16-2 SU, 10-2 AAC), who saw their eight-game winning streak come to end against East Carolina, dropped three spots down to No. 8 in the latest AP Top-25. Wichita State and Memphis, both on three-game winning streaks, have closed the gap in the regular season standings in the ACC.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Florida State +300

Virginia +375

Louisville +400

Virginia Tech +425

North Carolina +575

Clemson +1400

Duke +1500

Pittsburgh +2500

Georgia Tech +4000

Syracuse +5000

NC State +10000

Notre Dame +15000

Miami +20000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +100000



Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (13-3 SU, 9-1 ACC) (No. 9) has won nine of their last 10 games and remain atop the ACC standings. However, they are still not the top betting choice at DraftKings Sportsbook. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Florida State (10-3 SU, 6-2 ACC) (No. 17) as the betting favorite to win the ACC according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 18 Virginia Tech (14-4 SU, 8-3 AAC), who has won six of their last eight games, still must be respected. Despite losing on the road to Georgia Tech on January 30, the Seminoles did not lose their top overall betting perch at +300. For my money, Virginia is still the team to back at the windows.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +125

Richmond +175

St. Bonaventure +600

VCU +800

Davidson +1500

UMASS +2500

Dayton +3000

Rhode Island +4000

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

Fordham +35000

St. Joseph’s +50000

La Salle +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Atlantic 10 no longer has any teams ranked in the AP Top-25 after witnessing St. Louis (8-3 SU, 1-2 A-10) lose two of its last three games to Dayton and LaSalle. St. Louis is still able to retain the top betting spot after ending St. Bonaventure’s (9-2 SU, 7-2 A-10) seven-game winning streak. The hottest team in the conference is Davidson (10-5 SU, 6-2 A-10) who has won four consecutive games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova -230

Creighton +300

UCONN +500

Xavier +1500

St. Johns +5500

Providence +5000

Marquette +10000

Butler +20000

Depaul +20000

Georgetown +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (12-2 SU, 7-1 Big East), falls two spots to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 after being upset by St. Johns and then rebounding with a win over Georgetown. The Wildcats remain the prohibitive favorites (-230) to win the Big East Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, will have their hands full to make it five of six this season. Standing in their way are the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays (15-5 SU, 11-4 Big East) as well the surging St. John’s Red Storm (13-8 SU, 10-7 Big East) who have reeled off six straight victories.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Michigan +260

Ohio State +500

Wisconsin +300

Illinois +450

Iowa +600

Purdue +1300

Minnesota +2000

Indiana +4000

Maryland +10000

Michigan State +10000

Northwestern +10000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big Ten conference currently has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (13-1 SU, 8-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 3, closely followed by Ohio State (15-4 SU, 9-3 Big 10) who moves up three spots to No. 4. Illinois (13-5 SU, 9-3 Big 10) moves up six spots to No. 6 in the country while the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-6 SU, 7-5 Big 10) drop seven spots to No. 15. The Wisconsin Badgers (14-6 SU, 8-5 Big 10) check in at No. 21 with Purdue (12-7 SU, 8-7 Big 10) at No. 24 and Rutgers (11-6 SU, 7-6 Big 10) at No. 25.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -250

Texas +550

Texas Tech +650

Oklahoma +1000

Kansas +1100

West Virginia +1500

TCU +20000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (17-0 SU, 9-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2, closely followed by No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-6 SU, 6-5 Big 12) who saw their four-game winning streak come to end with a 82-71 loss to West Virginia as 6-point home favorites. However, it was announced late Monday that the Baylor program will not play its next five games due to COVID-19 and will not return to the hardwood until February 20.

Both Oklahoma (12-5 SU, 7-4 Big 12) and Texas (12-5 SU, 6-4 Big 12) both fell out of the Top-10 and now check in at No. 12 and No. 13 respectively. After dropping five of their last eight games the Kansas Jayhawks (13-7 SU, 7-5 Big 12) have fallen out of the Top-25 and now are being offered at double-digit odds of 11/1 to win the Big 12.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

Utah State +125

San Diego State +200

Boise State +325

Colorado State +645

Nevada +3000

UNLV +3000

Wyoming +5000

Fresno State +10000

New Mexico +30000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Utah State (14-5 SU, 11-2 MW) sits atop the Mountain West with the best record in the conference followed closely by Colorado State (14-4 SU, 11-3 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook continue to strongly favor Utah State as the top overall betting choice at odds of +125. Offering solid value is San Diego State, winners of five consecutive games, slotting in as the second overall betting choice at odds of +200.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

USC +150

UCLA +175

Oregon +200

Colorado +600

Stanford +1500

Arizona State +2000

Utah +5000

Washington State +10000

Oregon State +300000

Washington +50000

California +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is still only represented by one team ranked in the AP Top 25. However, the team representing the conference is now No. 20 USC (15-3 SU, 9-2 Pac 12) after their dominant 66-48 win over previously ranked UCLA (13-4 SU, 9-3 Pac 12). We highlighted the Trojans three weeks ago as an intriguing option at odds of 10/1, and we now see them as the favorites at +150 after winning 12 of their last 14 games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Alabama +225

Tennessee +300

Missouri +375

Florida +425

LSU +685

Kentucky +1100

Arkansas +2500

Ole Miss +5000

Mississippi State +8000

Georgia +20000

South Carolina +20000

Texas A&M +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: No. 11 Alabama (16-5 SU, 11-1 SEC) - remains the top betting choice in the SEC despite dropping two of their last four games to Oklahoma and Missouri. No. 16 Tennessee (13-4 SU, 6-4 SEC) comes in as the second overall betting choice in the SEC while No. 10 Missouri (13-3 SU, 6-3 SEC) is being offered at +375. The Florida Gators (10-5 SU, 6-4 SEC), who have won five or their last seven games, have now seen their +1200 odds two weeks ago cut drastically to +425.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -4500

BYU +1100

San Francisco +2100

Saint Mary’s +2450

Pepperdine +7500

Pacific +40000

Santa Clara +50000

Loyola Marymount +60000

San Diego +70000

Portland +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-0 SU, 8-0 WCC), are still listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and continue to look like they will go through West Coast play unscathed this season.

