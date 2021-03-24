2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update

The action on the ice continues to heat up, with every club having played more than half of their slated 56-game schedule - resulting in four tightly contested NHL restructured divisional races. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value remains the best way for sports investors to attack futures betting. Bettors have quietly begun targeting the Islanders who have taken over the lead in the East. New York, who last month were being offered as high as +3000, has now fallen to odds of +1600. The Edmonton Oilers still offer excellent value at odds of +2000 thanks to possessing the league’s top two scoring leaders in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning continues to lead the way as the overall betting favorites to hoist the Cup in 2021 at odds of +475. The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled of late - winning just four of the last 10 games - have seen their odds nearly double, rising from odds of +550 earlier this month to +1000 this week.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at any changes after more than a month of games in the NHL betting odds for each of the divisions as well as Stanley Cup futures at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Tampa Bay -240

Carolina +265

Florida +550

Dallas +8500

Chicago +9000

Columbus +15000

Nashville +20000

Detroit +25000

In a tightly bunched Central Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning 23-6-2 record (48 points) holds a slim advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes 21-7-3 (45 points) and the Florida Panthers 20-7-4 (44 points). Once again one of the hottest clubs in the NHL, Tampa Bay is on a four-game winning streak and thus have seen their odds rise from -125 favorites seen last month to win the Central to -240 this week. The Lightning possess the best goal differential (+42) of any team in the NHL by a wide margin thanks to defending Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy who continues to anchor the club with an outstanding 20-3-0 record combined with the second-best overall 1.86 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 EAST DIVISION

NY Islanders +150

Washington +165

Boston +300

Pittsburgh +750

Philadelphia +3000

NY Rangers +5000

NJ Devils +75000

Buffalo +500000

Things have flipped in the East as the Islanders (21-8-4, 46 points), who have won eight of their last ten games, have seen their odds of +900 offered last month cut to +150 this week. The Boston Bruins (16-8-4, 36 points) have lost their top spot in the Eastern standings - resulting in a shift in their odds. The Bruins, who were offered at -143 to win the East last month, can now be found at plus-odds of +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Capitals (20-7-4, 44 points), who have won eight of their ten games, witnessed their peak odds of +1000 offered last month sliced down to +165 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 NORTH DIVISION

Toronto -200

Montreal +450

Edmonton +475

Winnipeg +600

Calgary +5000

Vancouver +7500

Ottawa +250000

The Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2, 42 points) continue to remain prohibitive favorites to win the North, despite the fact they are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games. The Leafs continue to be led by Auston Matthews, who is tied for the league lead with 21 goals. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the Maple Leafs from -835 favorites demanded earlier this month to win the North to odds of -200. The Edmonton Oilers (21-13-0, 42 points), who possess the top two NHL scorers in Connor McDavid (21 goals; 39 assists, 60 points) and Leon Draisaitl (18 goals; 32 assists, 50 points), are now tied atop the division standings with Toronto thanks to winning seven of their 10 games. The Oilers have seen their peak odds of +1100 offered earlier this month, now reduced to +475.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST DIVISION

Vegas -112

Colorado +105

Minnesota +850

St. Louis +3000

LA Kings +8500

Arizona +10000

San Jose +15000

Anaheim +50000

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-7-1, 45 points) hold a three-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche (20-8-2, 42 points) in the West. The Avalanche have won seven consecutive games and are closely behind Vegas for the top overall betting spot to win the West at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Golden Knights continue to be led by star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury who owns the NHL’s third-best 1.93 GAA and .931save percentage. The club that has made the biggest move in the betting odds remains the red-hot Minnesota Wild - who have won nine consecutive home games. The Wild, who were offered at odds of +1500 last month, have seen their once healthy double-digit odds reduced to only +850 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 STANLEY CUP

Tampa Bay +475

Colorado +500

Vegas +750

Toronto +1000

Carolina +1150

Washington +1500

Minnesota +1600

NY Islanders +1600

Boston +1700

Edmonton +2000

Florida +2100

Montreal +2200

Pittsburgh +2200

Winnipeg +2400

St. Louis +3000

Philadelphia +3500

Calgary +4500

NY Rangers +4500

Dallas +5500

Chicago +6500

Columbus +7000

LA Kings +7500

Arizona +8000

Vancouver +8000

Nashville +10000

San Jose +20000

NJ Devils +40000

Anaheim +75000

Detroit +150000

Ottawa +175000

Buffalo +500000

