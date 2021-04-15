2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update

As we head into the final quarter of the regular season, the four NHL restructured divisional races are coming down to the wire. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value still remains the best way to attack futures betting. Bettors have quietly begun targeting the Carolina Hurricanes, who have taken over the lead in the Central. Carolina, once offered as high as +3500, has now fallen to odds of +1100 this week. The red-hot Colorado Avalanche, who have won nine of their last 10, have not only become the prohibitive favorites to win the West (-335), but they added some distance over the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (+600). Colorado is the clear betting favorite to hoist the Cup in 2021 at odds of +350.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at any changes after more than a month of games in the NHL betting odds for each of the divisions as well as Stanley Cup futures at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Carolina +105

Tampa Bay +135

Florida +450

Nashville +10000

Dallas +15000

Chicago +20000

Columbus +50000

Detroit (No longer listed)

The Central Division now sees three teams tied in overall points as Tampa Bay, 28-12-2 (58 points), continues to be behind the Carolina Hurricanes in the divisional betting odds after losing six of their last 10 games. The defending Stanley Cup Champions are tied with both the Carolina Hurricanes 27-10-4 (58 points) and the Florida Panthers 27-12-4 (58 points) in points. Carolina has seen a sizable shift in their betting odds to win the Central, dropping from +265 three weeks ago to +105 this week. The Hurricanes surge has been led by goalie Petr Mrazek who has three shutouts in just seven games this season. Florida, who is 7-3 over their last 10 games, see the highest odds since they have played more games than both the Hurricanes and Lightning. Despite going 4-6-0 over their last 10 games, bettors should still not fully discount Tampa Bay since they possess the third-best goal differential (+35) of any team in the NHL, thanks to defending Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy who continues to anchor the club with an outstanding 25-6-0 record combined with a league-best overall 2.00 GAA. The oddsmakers knocked the Lightning from the top betting perch at odds of -240 offered three weeks ago to plus-odds of +135 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 EAST DIVISION

Washington +150

NY Islanders +195

Pittsburgh +250

Boston +650

NY Rangers +17500

Philadelphia +25000

NJ Devils +350000

Buffalo (No longer listed)

We now have a new betting favorite to win the East this week as the Washington Capitals, 28-11-4 (60 points), who have won three consecutive games, have witnessed their peak odds of +1000 offered last month shrink +150 this week. The East has essentially become a three-team race as the New York Islanders 27-11-1 (58 points), who have won seven of their 10 games, have seen their odds of +900 offered last month cut to +195 this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Islanders' success this season remains buoyed by their stellar league-best 18-2-2 home record. The Penguins are a solid team to back when playing at home, posting a 16-3-1 record. However, away from PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins are hard to trust, only slightly checking in above the .500 mark (11-10-1).

ODDS TO WIN 2021 NORTH DIVISION

Toronto -835

Winnipeg +900

Edmonton +1150

Montreal +2000

Vancouver +35000

Calgary +25000

Ottawa (No longer listed)

The Toronto Maple Leafs, 28-11-4 (60 points), remain prohibitive favorites (-835) to win the North after going 7-1-2 SU in their last 10 games. The Leafs continue to be led by Auston Matthews, who leads the league lead with 32 goals. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the Maple Leafs from -200 favorites demanded late last month to win the North to odds of -835. The Edmonton Oilers 25-15-2 (52 points), who possess the top two NHL scorers in Connor McDavid (23 goals; 46 assists, 69 points) and Leon Draisaitl (22 goals; 39 assists, 61 points), have now fallen eight points behind Toronto and are no longer a betting option for investors to win the North.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST DIVISION

Colorado -335

Vegas +250

Minnesota +1500

St. Louis +10000

Arizona +20000

San Jose +50000

LA Kings +75000

Anaheim (No longer listed)

The noticeable shift we witnessed last week among the top two West teams remains unchanged in the oddsmakers' opinions. The Colorado Avalanche, 30-9-4 (64 points), remain prohibitive favorites (-335) over the Vegas Golden Knights, 29-11-2 (60 points). The Avalanche have won four in a row and are 9-1-0 in their 10 games overall. Colorado continues to be led by star goalie Philipp Grubauer who is tied for the most wins (25) and GAA (2.00) while remaining alone in recorded shutouts (5). Only four points continue to separate the two clubs. Still, with 16 more games remaining in the regular season, the race for the West is far from being decided.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 STANLEY CUP

Colorado +350

Tampa Bay +600

Vegas +800

Toronto +800

Carolina +1100

NY Islanders +1300

Washington +1400

Montreal +1800

Florida +1800

Boston +1800

Minnesota +1900

Pittsburgh +1900

Edmonton +2000

Winnipeg +2100

St. Louis +3000

Nashville +3700

NY Rangers +6000

Dallas +6000

Arizona +6500

San Jose +7500

Philadelphia +8500

Chicago +8500

Calgary +10000

LA Kings +15000

Vancouver +15000

Columbus +40000

NJ Devils +250000

Anaheim +300000

Ottawa +400000

Detroit +400000

Buffalo +500000

