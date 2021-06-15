2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - White Sox Biggest Movers; Now Top A.L. Favorites

While we are rapidly approaching the halfway point of the 2021 season, the oddsmakers have begun to make serious adjustments in their future markets. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value still remains the best way to attack futures betting.

Let’s take a deeper look into the risers and fallers in each respective offering at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.

2021 MLB Futures Odds Movement

Teams on the Move

The Dodgers and White Sox continue to earn strong favoritism in the eyes of the oddsmakers to win it all. However, one team in the World Series market has witnessed a noticeable shift in their odds from last week. The Yankees are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have moved from the second overall choice down to the fifth overall betting choice due to their recent slide. The White Sox, who are red-hot winning seven of their last 10, have overtaken the Yankees for the top overall betting perch.

The Mets currently stand in first place in the N.L. East, and have seen their 30/1 opening odds cut further down to 8/1 off their previous low last week of 12/1. In addition, the San Francisco Giants have seen their 60/1 opening odds cut drastically to 12/1.

Similarly over in the American League, the AL Central-leading White Sox, have watched their opening odds of 12/1 cut down to 7/1. Additionally, the Boston Red Sox continue to surprise. The oddsmakers at the Westgate Superbook believe the start the Red Sox have gotten off to is not a fluke, and in corresponding fashion cut their opening 40/1 odds down to 20/1.

Despite the eye-opening starts by the Mets, Giants, and Red Sox, the public money continues to back the Dodgers, White Sox, Yankees, and Padres in Las Vegas sportsbooks. The aforementioned clubs have surpassed preseason expectations and have witnessed the biggest plunge in their odds. The question bettors must answer is can they keep up their winning ways?

Losing Respect

The Cincinnati Reds, who have been one of the biggest disappointments in the early half of the season, still see their opening odds of 16/1 ballooned to 60/1 as they remain in the middle of the pack to win the N.L. Central

In addition, the Philadelphia Phillies have seen their opening odds of 30/1 soar to 60/1 as they struggle to win away from Citizens Bank Park with an 11-20 road record. The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled in June and continue to lose respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers; moving from 30/1 at the start of the season to 50/1.

Over in the American League, expectations were high on Minnesota heading into 2021, but the sportsbooks believe the Twins will not be able to recover and have adjusted their odds from 20/1 up to 300/1.

Updated 2021 World Series Odds

Updated 2021 National League Odds

The Dodgers, who have closed to within one game of the front-leading Giants, continue to own the top perch atop the NL Pennant odds board (+200).

In addition, the dominant pitching of Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman has forced oddsmakers to drop the Mets from 15/1 down to +450.

The biggest mover by far is the Giants thanks to their torrid start, and have thus seen their once attractive 30/1 odds drop all the way down to the third choice at odds of 7/1.

The team to keep an eye on is the Cubs. Chicago owns one of the best home records in baseball and if they can find a way to improve their sub-par road record, bettors could be looking at a double-digit value at odds of 15/1

Updated 2021 American League Odds

We highlighted here last week that it was a bit of a shock that the Yankees, despite their struggles, were the favorites to capture the American League Pennant. It appears oddsmakers were listening as the White Sox have now moved ahead of the Yankees as the betting favorite to win the A.L. Pennant.

The team that continues to offer perhaps the best value is the Rays, who own the best record in baseball but are the third overall betting choice at odds of 6/1.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Angels who have battled their way back to the .500 mark in the A.L. West and offer moonshot odds of 100/1. Star outfielder Mike Trout, who has been out since May 17 with a calf injury, will only further add value to an Angels backers once he can return to the lineup.

The team to lose the biggest respect is Minnesota, suffering the third-most most losses in the American League thus far. The Twins have gone from odds of 10/1 to win the AL Pennant all the way up to 150/1.



