MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 9: Two Key Games to Target

Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest sharp information  bettors can use to target their best bets for Friday's MLB slate.
With the All-Star game only a few days away, sports bettors will focus their bankrolls on the diamond over the weekend before turning their attention to events like the Home Run Derby. The SI PRO betting community completed an amazing betting month of June, and July has been holding its own for members thus far. SI Gambling is here to highlight two key Friday matchup bettors should look to exploit.

The sharp information from Vegas produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the 2020 regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Lead Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo has enjoyed successful campaigns sharing information for NCAA basketball Conference Tournaments, 2021 NFL Draft Player Proposition wagering, The Masters, and Triple Crown horse racing! As the action heats up, SI Gambling is here with highlighted MLB games that bettors need to invest in!

Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown for Friday, July 9

Note: Odds subject to change

Atlanta Braves (-119) at Miami Marlins (+109)

  • O/U: 7.5 (-110)
  • ATL: 42-44 (4th NL East)
  • MIA: 38-48 (Last NL East)
  • PROBABLES: Charlie Morton (7-3; 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Thompson (2-2; 2.25 ERA)

The Marlins head into a three-game weekend set after winning three of four from the best team in the National League - the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins will send out rookie Zach Thompson who has made just five Major League starts. Among those starts are two impressive outings against the Braves. Back on June 12, he earned the win striking out six and only scattering four hits over five scoreless innings. Thompson followed that up this past Sunday, allowing just four hits and two runs over six innings. The rookie was let down by his bullpen as Atlanta came back to win by a score of 8-7. The sharp money is grabbing the home team and the young arm in a National League East battle at plus-odds.

PITCHING TRENDS

  • C. Morton (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-0; 3.44; 0.87 WHIP
  • Z. Thompson (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-1; 2.25 ERA; 0.94 WHIP

SI PRO: Miami Marlins (+109)

phillies thumb

Philadelphia Phillies (+109) at Boston Red Sox (-119)

  • O/U: 11 (-110)
  • PHI: 42-43 (2nd NL East)
  • BOS: 54-34 (1st AL East)
  • PROBABLES: Vince Velasquez (3-3; 4.50 ERA vs Garrett Richards (4-5; 4.88 ERA)

The sharps are fading the best team in the American League East, taking on a Phillies squad heading into Fenway. The Red Sox, who own a 27-17 home record, will rely on veteran Garrett Richards who has struggled as of late. Richards has surrendered four-plus runs in four of his last five starts. In addition, the veteran has struggled at home, going 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

The Phillies just won three of four in Chicago against the Cubs and now extend their road trip into Boston. Velasquez has not been easy to trust, but the sharp money is backing him in the hopes he can perform like he did two starts back when he went seven scoreless innings in a road win over Miami.

PITCHING TRENDS

  • V. Velasquez (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-1; 4.67 ERA; 1.10 WHIP
  • G. Richards (R): LAST 3 starts: 0-1; 8.03 ERA; 2.11 WHIP

SI PRO: Philadelphia Phillies (+109)

2021 SI PRO MLB Record (Sides): 7-0 

You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO for his sharp betting insights from Las Vegas.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated:

