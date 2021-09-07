September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Launches in Perfect Time For NFL Week 1
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Launches in Perfect Time For NFL Week 1

The Cowboys and Buccaneers kickoff the 2021 NFL season and Sports Illustrated is kicking things off with the opening of the SI Sportsbook.
Author:
The Cowboys and Buccaneers kickoff the 2021 NFL season and Sports Illustrated is kicking things off with the opening of the SI Sportsbook.

It’s a great time of year to be a sports fan.

We just had a phenomenal first week of college football action, the NFL’s 2021 season starts this week, and the MLB playoffs are just a few weeks away.

Another major start that all sports fans should be excited about is the official launch of the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. We partnered with an industry leader in the betting space to create a sportsbook with users in mind first, last, and always.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook launches in Colorado

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook launches in Colorado

SI Sportsbook will first launch in Colorado, with more states to follow in the coming months. 

“We are excited about the potential to deliver our cutting-edge, proprietary sportsbook platform into the market, providing Sports Illustrated fans with a first-class betting and gaming experience,” 888 CEO Itai Pazner said. 

Sports Illustrated is the most trusted brand name in sports, and trust in the gaming space is paramount,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Maven, the operator of Sports Illustrated’s print and digital assets. “The editorial, content and betting experience will reflect the integrity and ethos that SI has maintained for more than six decades.”

SI Recommends

What’s all this mean for our readers?

Our awesome team of writers that cover, analyze, and prognosticate all things relating to sports betting and fantasy sports is getting even better thanks to the additions of Richard Johnson, college football analyst and author, and Jennifer Piacenti, NFL, MLB, and NHL analyst. Johnson's College Football composite rankings is a must-read for any serious college football fan or sports bettor. 

We are so excited to share with you some of the great new features you’ll find on SI.com, like the Bet Finder courtesy of our partners from Metabet, our Free To Play games from Chalkline with awesome weekly prizes, and NFL and College Football betting insights from our partners at DataSkrive. We want to ensure our readers have the best tools at their fingertips, with the best articles, from the best analysts.

Come join our community of betting enthusiasts that rejoice in victory and commiserate in losses. And unfortunately-yes-there will be losses. Anyone that says anything differently or proclaims a 100% win rate should never be trusted. But be confident in knowing our wins will far outweigh our losses. We have the track record to prove it and all our picks are always published well in advance of the action thanks to our betting watchdog partners at Sharp Rank.

Live in Colorado? Take advantage of the SISportsbook.com $50 promotion when you place your first bet.

Live in Colorado? Take advantage of the SISportsbook.com $50 promotion when you place your first bet.

Win with us!

Use all the great tools at your disposal. Dive into some of our featured articles series or check out some of our betting videos. Because starting this week and carrying over to every major sport, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook will be your home for wagering and SI Betting is your headquarters for information and analysis that you can TRUST!

YOU MAY LIKE

SI Sportsbook
Gambling

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Launches in Perfect Time For NFL Week 1

The Cowboys and Buccaneers kickoff the 2021 NFL season and Sports Illustrated is kicking things off with the opening of the SI Sportsbook.

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham looks at his call sheet during a game
Play
NFL

Patrick Graham Is Creating a Defensive Masterpiece

Dubbed “Black Picasso” with a resumé that includes Yale and Belichick, the Giants defensive boss is building something unique in a way only he can.

UCF-BYU-forde-yard-dash
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Big 12 Is Expanding But Is it Improving?

The winners and the losers if the league stops the expansion at 12 teams and how it impacts the schools beyond football.

dCOVpaulpierce_HZ
Play
NBA

Paul Pierce Reflects on a Hall of Fame Career

As the Celtics legend prepares to be enshrined, he is unapologetic about his past—and bullish about his future.

jalen-hurts-wide
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Quarterbacks

Sometimes playing the matchup can strike gold but in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, you should play it safe with your lineups

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Running Backs

The first running back you drafted is a start 'em, so we are here to help if you can't decide on a RB2 or flex play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Wide Receivers

Your top two receivers are start 'ems, but we are here to help if you can't decide on a WR3 or flex option in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

dallas-goedert-philadelphia-eagles-underrated
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight Ends

The first tight end you drafted should be the clear-cut choice, but if you don't have an elite option, you can play the matchup in Week 1