September 15, 2021
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers’ Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers' Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
NFL Player Prop Bets: Week 2 Thursday Night Football - New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team

Make your wagers count with guidance on these TNF player prop bets
Last Thursday night's game was an absolute barn-burner. The Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a show and exuberantly welcomed us to the 2021 NFL season. This Thursday's matchup may not be quite as sensational, but let's face it, we don't care. It's football!

Now, let's look at this week's matchup and figure out some simple ways to wager.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

  • Moneyline: New York (+150) | Washington (-175)
  • Spread: New York +3.5 (-120) | Washington -3.5 (+105)
  • Total: 40.5- Over: (-110) | Under (-105)
  • Game Info: September 16, 2021, 8:20 pm ET | NFL Network
SI Fantasy 091521 Stat 2

SI Sportsbook expects this to be a low-scoring affair with a game total of only 40.5. Last week the Giants mustered up only 13 points vs. a good Denver defense while the Football Team only put up 16 against a good Chargers defense. I agree the points total will be low, and I am taking the UNDER on 4.5 total touchdowns scored at -133.

Daniel Jones is 4-0 career vs. Washington, but he is also 0-6 in primetime games. I can't see Daniel Jones getting this going vs. a Washington defense that will inevitably break down that O-line. Saquon Barkley was limited to only 13 touches last week, with only 26 rushing yards and one catch on three targets. He’s still working back from injury and will be on short rest vs. a tough Washington defense. On the other side, Taylor Heinicke is a more than capable substitute for Ryan Fitzpatrick, and I see the Football Team covering the spread.

I am betting the touchdowns will be less than 4.5, but let's bet on all four of them! All odds are taken from the SI Sportsbook.

Antonio Gibson anytime TD (-125)

Gibson should smash this week vs. a Giants run defense that allowed Melvin Gordon to break off a 70-yard run and score last Sunday while also allowing Gordon 9.2 yards per catch. Gibson saw plenty of work with 23 touches vs. a good Chargers run defense while also catching three of his five targets last Sunday. He was limited at practice today, but I don't see the shoulder injury keeping him out of the contest Thursday night. A Gibson anytime touchdown at -125 feels like a lock.

SI Recommends

SI Fantasy 091521 Stat 1

Terry McLaurin anytime TD (+165)

McLaurin was 4/4 last week with an average of 15 yards per reception. We haven't seen much of Heinecke and McLaurin together, but there's no denying McLaurin's elite skill-set, and he's the only Washington receiver I feel comfortable betting on.

Logan Thomas anytime TD (+175)

I really like Thomas in this spot. Last year in this system, Thomas was targeted 17 times in the red zone. He caught 15 of those targets for an 88% catch rate. Thomas played 55 offensive snaps on Sunday, went 3/3 for thirty yards, and scored a touchdown. He lined up at wide receiver for 32 of those snaps, which was tied for the fourth-most among tight ends. Meanwhile, the Giants gave up six catches and 62 yards to Noah Fant and allowed the seventh-most points to the tight end position on Sunday. I like playing talented tight ends with inexperienced quarterbacks in the touchdown lotto, and I'm betting on Thomas tonight.

Daniel Jones anytime TD (+450)

Why not? It's plus money! Did you realize Daniel Jones had the seventh-most QB rushing yards last year? He ran for more yardage than Josh Allen (he probably also tripped for more, but I digress...). After not getting much offense going, Jones ran one in last Sunday vs. a tired Denver defense at the tail end of the contest. What's to say he can't do it again? Of course, the Football team is a tougher defense to run over, but no risk it, no biscuit. Why not sprinkle a few dollars on a TD at +450?

More NFL Coverage:

Washington Football Team Terry McLaurin Logan Thomas
