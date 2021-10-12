J.R. Smith Attacked By Bees at First Golf Tournament

No one hates bees more than J.R. Smith right now.

While playing during the second day of his first collegiate golf tournament, Smith stepped on a beehive while searching for his ball on the 12th hole at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, NC.

The former NBA guard was playing in his final round of the tournament when he was attacked by the nest of yellow jackets.

Smith removed his shoes and at one point had ice wrapped around his ankles for treatment. The two-time NBA champion waited off to the side while other groups continued to play.

After Smith was treated, he resumed playing in the tournament. The 36-year-old is making his debut for North Carolina A&T. On Monday, Smith finished the first day of the tournament, shooting 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2.

He enrolled at the Historically Black College and University in August after 16 seasons in the NBA. Smith joined the school's golf team as a freshman walk-on. While he improves his golf game, Smith is also pursuing a degree in liberal studies at the university.

