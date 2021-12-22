Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bryson DeChambeau Says He's Not on PEDs, Declares Test Results in Video

Author:

Unprompted on Monday, Bryson DeChambeau posted a video to his YouTube account proclaiming that he is not taking performance-enhancing drugs.

In a video titled "I Got Tested For PEDs... Here's The Results," DeChambeau goes to a laboratory to take a blood and urine test, presumably to quash speculation about his weight and muscle gain and longer driving distance. 

"I wanted you guys to see this and showcase this because no one else is going to do this,” DeChambeau said in the video. "This is medical health information that I’m willing to disclose, and I want you guys to know that I did this in a way that was hopefully natural, and just hard work."

SI Recommends

However, the video doesn't visibly show DeChambeau taking the tests; instead, it shows a caption that says, "For legal purposes filming inside is prohibited." 

Then, more than half of the video's six-minute run time shows DeChambeau conducting a speed test, where a team measures drives launched into a tarp. 

The golfer, currently ranked seventh in the Official World Golf Rankings, then reveals what he says are the results of the test, showing his phone to the camera with an email allegedly from the laboratory listing negative results for amphetamine, various growth hormones, methamphetamine and anabolic agents among others. 

During the past two seasons, the 28-year old led the PGA in average drive distance, improving his drive distance by 1.6 yards to 323.7 yards per drive in 2021. But the most acute improvement came from his 2019 total of 302.5 yards per drive in 2019 to 322.1 yards per drive in 2020. 

More Golf Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron-rodgers-trade-package
NFL

Mailbag: What Would a Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Look Like?

Plus, chances of a Houston coaching change, the Niners’ Trey Lance alternatives last draft, Russell Wilson’s future, Kenny Pickett’s landing spot and more!

Brian Kelly poses with LSU president William Tate IV (left) and AD Scott Woodward (right)
Play
College Football

How College Football's New Coaching Hires Recruited Out of the Gate in Early Signing Period

Tracking key recruits signed and transfer commits for Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley and more coaches leading new programs into 2022

Jeff Kent belongs in the Hall of Fame
MLB

Where Is the Hall of Fame Love for Jeff Kent?

The all-time home run leader among second basemen continues to get overlooked, but he belongs in Cooperstown.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Team Defenses

The Eagles have a plus matchup against an ineffective Giants offense.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) in the first half at Staples Center.
Extra Mustard

Kenny Smith Joked About LeBron's Arrival to Suns Game

James entered the arena with a cigar in hand, ahead of a game with the top team in the West.

joe-johnson-celtics
NBA

Johnson Signs 10-Day Deal With Celtics, Will Play vs. Cavs

Iso Joe is making his return to the NBA.

TE_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends

With Tom Brady short on receivers this week, he'll be looking for Rob Gronkowski early and often.

Robert Saleh coaches for the Jets.
NFL

Jets Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Saleh is symptomatic, per the Jets, and the team says he is vaccinated.