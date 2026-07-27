Next Up for the PGA Tour: 10 Biggest Names Playing in the Rocket Classic in Detroit

The PGA Tour regular season is winding down, with just two events left before the start of the playoffs. That means a number of players only have a few chances left to secure enough FedEx Cup points to make it into the top 70, which will earn them a trip to the St. Jude Classic.

This week’s event is the Rocket Classic, which will be played at Detroit Golf Club. Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion as he won last year’s tournament in a three-man playoff.

Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest names who will be teeing it up in Detroit.

Wyndham Clark

Clark has two wins this year, with his biggest coming at the U.S. Open last month at Shinnecock. He’s coming off a missed cut at the British Open and will be looking to get his game sharp again for the upcoming playoffs.

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup is having a dream season, having already won three times. His latest came earlier this month at the John Deere Classic. He backed that up with a T11 at the Scottish Open and a T18 at the British Open.

Cameron Young

Young came so close to forcing a playoff at the British Open but eventually ended up losing by a stroke to Ryan Fox, who made an 11-footer for birdie on the 18th hole to get the shocking win. Young won the Players Championship in March and has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour all year long.

Jackson Koivun

Koivun is the PGA Tour’s newest star and he’s coming off his first career win at the 3M Open. The 21-year-old has everything it takes to be a factor for years to come and now he’s must-see TV after beating Scottie Scheffler by three strokes in Minnesota.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has had another solid season on the PGA Tour but he has yet to win an event. He made the cut at all four majors, though, with his best finish being a T7 at the PGA Championship. He finished T9 at the Masters, T11 at the U.S. Open and T18 at the British Open.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka is currently 84th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he’s currently out of the playoffs. He needs two good showings in these final events to make it to the St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He’s missed the cut five times this year and is coming off a T28 at the British Open.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler is currently 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings ,so he will be playing in the playoffs this year. The Rocket Classic is a special event for him as it is where he got his last win back in 2023.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth is currently 55th in the FedEx Cup standings so he has a lot to play for in order to remain in the top 70. His last five events have been a bit rough: MC, T56, T66, T58, MC. It’s time for Spieth to pick it up a bit.

Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 Masters champion is comfortably in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He’s coming in off a T3 finish this past weekend at the 3M Open and hasn’t missed a cut all season long.

Russell Henley

Henley, the No. 5 ranked player in the world, won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May and is coming off a T9 at the British Open.

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