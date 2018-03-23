The Masters in only two weeks away, but maybe you simply can't wait that long. You're simply craving hearing Jim Nantz softly say "hello, friends." You need to see those in-bloom Azaleas dancing in the wind. You want to re-live Tiger's glory days.

You, my friend, are in luck. The Masters just uploaded the full final-round TV broadcast from every Masters dating back to 1968 onto YouTube. All those iconic Sunday moments at Augusta are there for your viewing pleasure, including but not limited to (h/t to r/Golf for finding these time stamps):

Tiger's chip on 16 in 2005

Phil's miraculous shot from the pine straw onto the green in 2010

Jack Nicklaus wins his 18th and final major in 1986 at age 46

Spieth's 2016 collapse on 12, where he made a quadruple-bogey 7

Sandy Lyle's shot from the fairway bunker on 18 in 1988

Tiger's putt to win his first major and set the Masters scoring record in 1997

Louis Oosthuizen's double-eagle on 2 in 2012

Bubba Watson's rope hook in the playoff in 2012

It's also fascinating to see how the broadcasts went about their coverage without the luxury of Top Tracer technology, Trackman, instant replay and all the lovely perks at CBS' disposal now. They actually employed the use of miniature models of the holes and would manually draw lines to indicate where the balls ended up. Fascinating stuff.

Happy viewing. This year's tournament begins on April 5.