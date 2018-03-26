The 2028 Ryder Cup will be returning to the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, organizers announced Monday.

The announcement was made a 30-second video, helped by the gold medal-winning U.S. Men's Curling Team.

Hazeltine wlll become the first American venue to host a second Ryder Cup.

The 2016 Ryder Cup was also hosted by Hazeltine. In that event, the American team beat the Europeans by a score of 17–11.

It was the first victory by the United States since the 2008 Ryder Cup.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be in France, with Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin has the 2020 hosting duties.