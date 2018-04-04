Tom Watson became the oldest player to ever win the Masters Par 3 Contest when he took home the title Wednesday.

The 68-year-old Watson held off Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Pieters and Adam Hadwin to capture a one-stroke victory.

Watson shot six-under on the nine-hole course thanks to six birdies. Watson won the contest before in 1982, when he shot four-under.

Like every other winner of the Par 3 Contest before him, Watson will not win this year's Masters. Unlike in 1982 when, he finished one-under and tied for fifth while competing in the Masters, Watson will not be in the field for the season's first major this time around.

Prior to Watson, Sam Snead at 62 years old in 1974 was the previous oldest winner of the contest.

The Masters will get started Thursday, April 5.