Tony Finau hit a hole in one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 contest and then twisted his ankle while celebrating.

It looked like he rolled the ankle and then popped it into place. He walked off the injury and continued to play.

Finau will be competing in his first Masters tomorrow. He is currently ranked as the No. 34 player in the world.

Watch the incident below:

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Lesson here, kids? Don't run in golf shoes.