Watch: Tony Finau Hits Hole In One During Par 3 Contest, Turns His Ankle While Celebrating

This reminds us of the Bill Gramática injury.

By Chris Chavez
April 04, 2018

Tony Finau hit a hole in one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 contest and then twisted his ankle while celebrating.

It looked like he rolled the ankle and then popped it into place. He walked off the injury and continued to play.

Finau will be competing in his first Masters tomorrow. He is currently ranked as the No. 34 player in the world.

Watch the incident below:

Lesson here, kids? Don't run in golf shoes.

