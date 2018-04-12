The PGA Tour would support regulated and legalized sports betting, reports USA Today Sports.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told USA TODAY Sports that "If it’s legalized and regulated, you get to a point where you can better ensure the integrity of your competitions. You can provide adequate protection for consumers, which doesn’t exist today. There are commercial opportunities for us, which is one of the things we’re here to do, which is to create and maximize playing and financial opportunities for our players."

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the federal ban that currently prohibits betting in most states before its July recess. The case, Christie V. NCAA, challenges the state-sponsored sports betting ban that's existed since 1992. Nevada is the only state allowed to offer betting on single games.

Monahan said the Tour has already spent time studying sports betting and has worked with the NBA and MLB to align efforts.

On Thursday, players unions representing the MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL released this statement on the issue.

Read the full USA Today Sports story here.