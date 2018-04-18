The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star state for the third time this season for the Valero Texas Open at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

Here's how you can watch the tournament. Let's hope the weather cooperates so that these broadcasts will feature live action, unlike last week. On Sunday at the RBC Heritage, weather pushed up tee times four hours, and neither Golf Channel nor CBS showed live coverage on TV or a live stream. Both broadcasts were tape-delayed, which frustrated many a golf fan.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)