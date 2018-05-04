Good morning!

We're up and at 'em early this a.m. as Tiger Woods tees his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Tiger shot an even-par 71 on Thursday despite struggling on Quail Hollow's deceptive greens.

We'll be providing updates all day as Tiger tries to put himself in position to contend on the weekend.

Fashion watch

After rocking a pink shirt on Thursday, Tiger's going with the white shirt/gray pants combo on this early Friday morning.

Hole 10- Par 5: Par, E for day, E for tournament

Tiger's drive went 330 yards but found the right rough and drew a less-than ideal line. Still, he pulled a three wood and went for the green in two, finding a bunker left of the green. His long bunker shot (about 40 yards) flew past the hole then spun back to about 12 feet. His birdie effort was right the hole way, leaving a solid four feet for his par. He knocked the par putt right in the middle of the cup.

Confident stroke for par on his first hole of the day.



Watch @TigerWoods' entire round on @PGATOURLIVE: https://t.co/1kW9yKuF9d pic.twitter.com/R34igKrqnS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2018

For the second straight day, Tiger failed to take advantage of this hole, which is one of just three par 5s at Quail Hollow this week. It wasn't as bad as yesterday though, when he needed four shots from 120 yards and made a momentum-killing bogey.

Hole 11- Par 4: Bogey, +1 for day, +1 for tournament

After watching playing partners Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed miss the fairway with driver, Tiger pulled three wood and peeled a nice tee ball that rolled out to 302 yards right in the middle of the fairway. He hit a high draw with a wedge for his approach that landed just right of the flag but spun hard and took the false front, finishing well short of the green. He hit a decent chip to eight feet, leaving a right-to-left par putt. His par effort never scared the hole, and it's a 5-5 start.

A tough break after a shot like that ...#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/DGOfhyRYXm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2018

Still early, but definitely less than ideal to make bogey from the middle of the fairway with a wedge in your hand. Tiger looks a bit frustrated as he's failed to take advantage of some solid ball striking and is now seven back and just one below the early cut line.

Hole 12- Par 4: Par, +1 for day, +! for tournament

Another missed opportunity.

Tiger hit a stinger down the center of the fairway that rolled all the way out to 299 yards. From 168 yards, with wind helping to a back pin, Tiger beautifully judged the distance on a short iron and left himself just over six feet for birdie.

Again, the short putting fails him. His birdie putt was a solid foot short of the hole and never looked close to having a chance. It's another par and another miss from inside ten feet.

Hole 13- Par 3: Par, +1 for day, +1 for tournament

Stop me if you've heard this story pattern before.

On the par-3 13th, a hole that measures about 210 yards today, Tiger hit a beautiful approach that never left the flag, leaving himself just under 12 feet for his birdie. Again, his effort didn't fall, and it's another par.

He's hit the ball really, really solid so far today, and really so far this tournament, particularly with this new set of Taylormade irons. But as is the case often in golf, when one part of your game is working, other aspects fall by the wayside. So far this week, the aspect that's fallen has been the putting. That'll almost always cause issues, and that's exactly what's happened in Charlotte through 22 holes.

Hole 14- Par 4: Bogey, +2 for day, +2 for tournament

The cut watch is officially on.

Tiger pulled three wood off the tee and found the right bunker, leaving a difficult approach into a green with water off to the left. He hit a solid fairway bunker shot to the front right of the green, understandably staying away from the back-left pin. He under-read his right-to-left lag putt and left himself just under seven feet for par. Again, he didn't give it enough speed and the putt broke hard to the left just before the hole.

He is now one over the early projected cut line, and there is only one club to blame for that: his putter.

Hole 15- Par 5: Par, +2 for day, +2 for tournament

Tiger is running out of time to turn this around, and running out of scoring opportunities.

His drive on 15 found the middle of the fairway and left about 250 yards to the par 5's green. Off a slight downslope from 259 yards, he tried to hit a cut off the left bunker, but the ball didn't turn and found that bunker. Still, it looked like a pretty straightforward bunker shot and a good birdie opportunity.

He hit a ghastly bunker shot—a borderline chunk—that left a solid 25 feet for birdie. He got this putt to the hole, finally, but it went begging on the left. Another par on a par 5, another missed opportunity to score. Up next is one of the most difficult stretches on the PGA Tour: the Green Mile (16, 17, 18) followed by the difficult opening holes at Quail Hollow.