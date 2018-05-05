Finally, some putts fell.

On a day when benign scoring conditions saw a number of players go low, including a 64 from Phil Mickelson and a 66 from Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods joined in on the fun by making six birdies en-route to a three-under 68.

And it could have been even better, as a three-putt bogey on 18 left a sour taste on what was otherwise a very solid round.

For the third straight day, Tiger hit the ball quite well, particularly with his irons. He has a new set of Taylormade "TWPHase1" irons in the bag, and he must be happy with how they've fared ahead of the PLAYERS next week.

The round started on not the best of notes, as he made a bogey on the 2nd after his approach shot finished well left of the green. He would get back to even par for the round with a birdie at the 5th after stiffing an approach to 15 feet. He made back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8 but couldn't get up-and-in from a bunker on 9 and made bogey for a one-under 34 on his opening nine.

After solid pars on 10, 11 and 12, Tiger made three straight birdies from 13-15, his longest birdie streak of the season. All three birdie efforts came from within 8 feet. His shot of the day came on 14, where he drove the 344-yard par 4 with a three wood. He's also hit that club quite well this season.

He gave himself solid looks at birdie on 16 and 17 but barely missed both putts, then three-jacked 18.

He was in a tie for 23rd when he finished, but he will almost certainly be lower by the end of the day, as players are taking advantage of soft conditions.