Professional golfer Graeme McDowell was forced to withdraw from an Open qualifier this week after Air France lost his golf clubs during a flight from Paris to Manchester, England.

McDowell expressed his frustration in a series of tweets on Monday, saying that his golf bag was left in the "black hole" of Charles de Gaulle Airport. Without his bag, McDowell pulled out of Tuesday's 36-hole qualifier at St. Anne's Old Links Golf Club.

Need assistance from @airfrance. Flew into Manchester last night from CDG and my golf clubs are untraceable. I have a 36 qualifier tomorrow for @TheOpen and really need my bag. Thanks in advance. #help — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Clubs still not on way from Paris. Established that they are in the black hole known as CDG. @airfrance and @AirFranceUK have been very quiet on Twitter lately so no communication. Looking doubtful I will participate tomorrow @TheOpen qualifier. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Terrible time of the year for holiday makers losing bags. I’m certainly not any more important than the next person who has lost a bag, just happens to impact my livelihood this week. Customer service is so frustrating in this case for everyone. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

According to USA TODAY Sports, Air France has located McDowell's bag in Paris.

"Air France confirms that Mr. McDowell’s golf bag has been located at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and will be flown to Dublin this evening, in line with the passenger’s wishes," the airline said. "The company regrets the inconvenience faced by Mr. McDowell in Manchester and remains committed to improving our processes to ensure the best customer care."

McDowell said he doesn't want to use random clubs for the tournament, as he prefers to turn his attention to next week's Scottish Open.