Graeme McDowell Forced to Withdraw From Tournament After Air France Loses His Golf Clubs

An unfortunate situation for the McDowell.

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

Professional golfer Graeme McDowell was forced to withdraw from an Open qualifier this week after Air France lost his golf clubs during a flight from Paris to Manchester, England.

McDowell expressed his frustration in a series of tweets on Monday, saying that his golf bag was left in the "black hole" of Charles de Gaulle Airport. Without his bag, McDowell pulled out of Tuesday's 36-hole qualifier at St. Anne's Old Links Golf Club.

According to USA TODAY Sports, Air France has located McDowell's bag in Paris.

"Air France confirms that Mr. McDowell’s golf bag has been located at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and will be flown to Dublin this evening, in line with the passenger’s wishes," the airline said. "The company regrets the inconvenience faced by Mr. McDowell in Manchester and remains committed to improving our processes to ensure the best customer care."

McDowell said he doesn't want to use random clubs for the tournament, as he prefers to turn his attention to next week's Scottish Open.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)