The winner of "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will walk away with $9 million. The winner-take-all event will make one of the two legendary golfers a very happy man. The money is not from the players but instead provided by sponsors.

According to WarnerMedia's release about the much-anticipated head-to-head matchup, Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side-bets during the match to raise the stakes. Winnings from the side bets will reportedly go to charity. Side bets will range anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 per wager.

Turner Sports set the pay-per-view price at $19.99 and will be available through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.

The match will take place on Friday, Nov. 23 starting at 3 p.m. ET.