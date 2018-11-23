"The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is set for Friday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

The winner-take-all pay-per-view match will be availble from Turner Sports through DirecTV, but for those without cable, it can also be streamed through B/R Live or AT&T U-Verse.

A subscription is needed for both live stream services to watch the match. With cable, the pay-per-view price is $19.99.

The showdown will take place at Shadow Creek Gold Course in Las Vegas. Woods and Mickelson, long-time adversaries, will play for a $9 million prize. Woods and Mickleson are also expected to make high stakes side bets for charity throughout play.