For Jordan Spieth, Thursday's opening round of the Sony Open marked the beginning of a new golf year, his first chance to flush away a winless 2018 and show he's back to being one of the best players in the world.

It didn't go as planned.

Spieth struggled on the Wailae Country Club greens and made just one birdie en route to a three-over 73, putting him near the bottom of the leaderboard, a full 11 shots behind Andrew Putnam's pace-setting 62.

Playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland, Spieth began on the back nine and bogeyed 11 and 17 to make the turn in two-over 37. He made his lone birdie of the day on the par-3 7th hole but sandwiched it between bogeys at 5 and 8.

Most concerning for Spieth was his putting performance. He missed a six-footer for birdie on 18, a five-footer for par on 5 and dropped nearly three strokes to the field on the putting greens. This comes following a 2017-18 season that saw Spieth make precipitous drops in virtually all putting statistics; he finished 123rd in strokes gained putting last season, down from 39th in 2017 and second in 2016.

Spieth will tee off in his second round at 5:40 p.m. EST off the first tee on Friday.