Internet Sensation Hosung Choi Gets Sponsors Exemption Into AT&T Pebble Beach

Choi will bring his wild swing, electric dance moves and overall DGAF attitude to the PGA Tour in February. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 14, 2019

Today is a great day. 

Hosung Choi, the Korean golfer known for his wild swing, electric dance moves and overall DGAF attitude, told Korean media that he has accepted a sponsor's exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Tour officials confirmed to Golf Channel that the 45-year-old will make his PGA Tour debut at the event, which begins Feb. 7. 

Choi burst onto the scene last summer thanks to...well...just see for yourself:

He would soon make clear that he's far from a sideshow—Choi won the Japan Golf Tour's Casio Open in November to move to world No. 205

 

He's the gift that keeps on giving. Every shot is an emotional roller coaster ride, filled with stress, worry and, if we're lucky, unbridled joy. 

Golf fans have been clamoring for this guy to get into a Tour event for a while. A petition was launched to get Choi a sponsor's invite into the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the tournament known for the frat-leve raucous atmosphere at its 16th hole. Whether the powers that be at the AT&T were influenced by this, we'll never know. But we're all blessed that Choi will bring his show stateside in less than a month. 

