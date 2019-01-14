Today is a great day.

Hosung Choi, the Korean golfer known for his wild swing, electric dance moves and overall DGAF attitude, told Korean media that he has accepted a sponsor's exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Tour officials confirmed to Golf Channel that the 45-year-old will make his PGA Tour debut at the event, which begins Feb. 7.

Choi burst onto the scene last summer thanks to...well...just see for yourself:

Hosung Choi is my new favorite golfer pic.twitter.com/nHuFQUTjt4 — Tee-k Kelly (@teekkelly) June 23, 2018

He would soon make clear that he's far from a sideshow—Choi won the Japan Golf Tour's Casio Open in November to move to world No. 205

He's the gift that keeps on giving. Every shot is an emotional roller coaster ride, filled with stress, worry and, if we're lucky, unbridled joy.

ohhhh my hosung. the artistry! The pageantry! golf has never seen twirls such as these pic.twitter.com/aYtf89sjyb — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 22, 2018

Golf fans have been clamoring for this guy to get into a Tour event for a while. A petition was launched to get Choi a sponsor's invite into the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the tournament known for the frat-leve raucous atmosphere at its 16th hole. Whether the powers that be at the AT&T were influenced by this, we'll never know. But we're all blessed that Choi will bring his show stateside in less than a month.