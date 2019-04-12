Tiger Woods is favored to win the 2019 Masters after finishing just one shot back of the leaders, riding on a second-round 68 after the conclusion of play on Friday at Augusta National. Woods sits at six under as he looks to win his fifth green jacket on Sunday.

A missed opportunity on 18 cost Woods a share of the lead. Woods posted a two-under 70 in the first round to put himself square in the mix of things and charged up to within one of the lead on Friday.

Francisco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen all share the lead at seven under.

Woods is favored 6/1 to win the jacket on Sunday, with Koepka, Dustin Johnson–who finished Friday tied with Tiger in second at six-under–and Molinari follow at 7/1.

Look at the full list of odds, according to SuperBook, to win the 2019 Masters below:

Woods 6/1

Koepka 7/1

D. Johnson 7/1

Molinari 7/1

Day 10/1

Scott 10/1

Oosthuizen 12/1

Schauffele 14/1

Rahm 16/1

Thomas 30/1

Poulter 30/1

Fowler 30/1

Mickelson 40/1

Kuchar 40/1

McIlroy 40/1

DeChambeau 50/1

Harding 60/1