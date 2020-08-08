Tiger Woods's struggles at the PGA Championship continued on Moving Day, where he ruined his hopes of contention with a disappointing third round.

On Friday, Woods's putter did not perform well, and he battled to make the cut at Harding Park. He shot 2-over 72 to finish at even par, eight strokes behind Haotong Li for the lead.

Tiger opened the third round with little movement and seven straight pars. He barely missed his first birdie of the day on the 7th, where his 35-footer for birdie slid past the left side of the hole and led to another tap-in par. A frustrated Woods got his first bogey of the day off a three-putt 8th to fall to one over par.

His woes kept rolling with three straight bogeys on 11, 12 and 13, dropping him and his faint dreams of contention to four over for the tournament. There was a brief flicker of excitement late in Saturday's round when he chipped in a 10-foot putter on the par-4 14th and then birdied the par-4 16th to move to three over. He birdied again on the 18th.

Woods failed to deliver any third-round fireworks and finished the day at two-over 72 and two over for the tournament. He walked off the course six strokes behind Li, who had yet to tee off for the day.