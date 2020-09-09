Two-Time Champion Brooks Koepka Withdraws From U.S. Open

Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the upcoming U.S. Open golf tournament, which is set to take place Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open," Koepka said on social media Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

2020 has marked a trying year for the four-time major champion. Koepka has battled knee issues for the better part of the year. He had a stem cell procedure on his left knee after last year's Tour Championship and appeared to re-aggravate the injury at a tournament in South Korea last October. He did not play between October and January.

Koepka most recently ended his 2019-20 season in mid-August by withdrawing from the Northern Trust at TPC Boston. At the time, his agent, Blake Smith, said Koepka still planned on playing at the U.S. Open.

Dating back to last year's Tour Championship, Koepka has missed five cuts and has six finishes outside of the top 20.

Koepka was just two shots out of the lead heading into the final round of the August PGA Championship. However, he shot a final-round 74 to finish T29.