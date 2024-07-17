2024 British Open Prop Bets: This Wager on 'Top Englishman' Could Pay Off
When the final putt is hit at this week's 152nd British Open, we won't see a men's major golf tournament again until next year's Masters in April. That means that us bettors need to take full advantage of this week's action at Royal Troon.
You can find my best bets to win in my full betting preview, but in this article, I'm going to focus on a few prop bets I like.
Let's get into it.
2024 British Open Prop Bets
- Tyrrell Hatton Top Englishman (+320)
- Scottie Scheffler Bogey Free Round 1 (+1200)
- Will there be a playoff? Yes (+350)
Tyrrell Hatton Top Englishman (+320)
This pick goes against my dark horse bet on Aaron Rai to win, but I love the value on Tyrrell Hatton to finish as the top Englishman. The other top contenders including Tommy Fleetwood (+280), Rai (+650), and Matt Fizpatrick and I think Hatton deserves to be the favorite of that group.
Justin Rose (+1600), Matthew Jordan (+1900), and Matt Wallace (+2000) are the next closest names on the odds list.
Hatton enters this event in fantastic form. He won LIV Nashville in June and then followed it up with a solo third finish at last week's LIV Andalucia. He also has a solid history at the Open, finishing T5 in 2016, T6 in 2019, T11 in 2022 and T20 last year.
This is a great bet at +320.
Scottie Scheffler Bogey-Free Round 1 (+1200)
Let's have some fun and place a longshot bet on Scottie Scheffler to fire a bogey-free opening round at 12-1. As you probably expect, he leads the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance, bogeying only 9.23% of his holes.
It's going to be a tough achievement at Royal Troon, especially if the wind is gusting during Scheffler's round, but if anyone can do it, it's the No. 1 golfer in the world. It's worth a sprinkle at 12-1 odds.
Will there be a playoff? Yes (+350)
The last time we had a playoff at a major championship was at the 2022 PGA Championship when Justin Thomas bested Will Zalatoris. That means we could be due for a playoff to happen this week—even though that thought process is textbook "gambler's fallacy."
Two of the past four Opens at Royal Troon resulted in a playoff. Todd Hamilton needed a playoff to defeat Ernie Ells in 2004 and Mark Calcavecchia defeated Wayne Grady and Greg Norman in a playoff at this course in 1989.
This is a fun bet that could result in cashing a +350 winner.
