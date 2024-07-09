2024 ISCO Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, and Odds for Keene Trace Golf Club
The top golfers on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour will be teeing it up at the Scottish Open, but there's also an alternate field event Stateside; the ISCO Championship.
Just like the Scottish Open, this event is a co-sanctioned event with both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. This event was called the Barbasol Championship from 2015-2023.
The top storyline in this alternate-field event is that for the first time ever, an amateur is the betting favorite to win a PGA Tour event. At last week's John Deere Classic, Luke Clanton became the first amateur to record back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1958.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this event and then I'll break down my top two picks to win.
ISCO Championship odds
The top 15 odds to win below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Luke Clanton +1100
- Michael Thorbjornsen +1400
- Chan Kim +2800
- Mac Meissner +3000
- Ben Silverman +3300
- Carson Young +3300
- Daniel Berger +3300
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Joel Dahmen +3300
- Hayden Springer +4000
- Michael Kim +4000
- Rico Hoey +4000
- Dylan Wu +4500
- Neal Shipley +4500
- Chesson Hadley +5000
ISCO Championship best bets
Mac Meissner +3000
I'm going to bet on one golfer who's close to the top of the odds list and one dark horse. For my top pick, I'm going to back Mac Meissner, who has been in the mix at times this PGA Tour season. He posted a T10 finish at the Valero Texas Open and a T5 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenege. He's also coming off a strong T20 finish last week where he gained +1.08 true strokes on the field with his approach play.
He has shown enough in his rookie season on the PGA Tour that I'm confident he'll be in the mix based on the level of his competition this week.
Matthias Schwab +15000
With this event being as wide open as the field indicates, why not take a shot on someone with 150-1 odds? The golfer I'm targeting as my long shot option is Matthias Schwab, a European player who has plenty of experience competing on the PGA Tour. Things didn't workout for him on the PGA Tour last season, but he seems to be finding some level of form on the DP World Tour.
He finished T10 at the Italian Open and T27 at the BMW International Open last week. He's not very long off the tee, which hurts him at full field events, but the rest of his game is well-rounded enough for him to have a chance to separate from the pack at an alternate field event.
At 150-1 odds, he's worth a sprinkle this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
