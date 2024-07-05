2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: One Golf Rule You Would Love to Change
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from tournaments with the best food to bucket-list courses, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
If you were golf czar for a day, what rule would you change?
“I would have a shot clock where you have to have to get off a shot.” — Matt Kuchar
“No two-shot penalties, make them all one.” — Keegan Bradley
“Hitting out of a sand-filled divot in the fairway in pretty silly, but that’s the rule now.” — Jimmy Walker
“Got to say, sand-filled divots.” — Ryan Palmer
“Hitting out of sand-filled divots.” — Adam Scott
“I don’t think you should be able to anchor any part of the club to any part of your body. Nothing at all.” — Kevin Streelman
“I don’t think you should have to keep your own score or somebody else’s. Everybody knows what we shot, in this day and age, it’s crazy you can be disqualified for keeping the wrong score when everybody tracks it.” — Francesco Molinari
“They already changed the rule I wanted them to change on the ball rolling on the green with wind, I don’t see anything else.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Nobody likes sandy divots.” — Jordan Spieth
“Nobody likes sand-filled divots.” — Tom Hoge
“Not really sure. Divots can be a pain.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“I think most pros would say sandy divots. Also, the ball moving on the greens which they just changed.” — Zach Johnson
“Don’t like sand-filled divots. You hit it in the middle of the fairway, you should have a clean shot.” — Gary Woodland