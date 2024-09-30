2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field: PGA Tour Fall Schedule Continues
With the Presidents Cup in the rearview mirror, PGA Tour 72-hole stroke play returns with the Sanderson Farms Championship, second event of what the Tour is calling the “FedEx Cup Fall.”
Eight events in this “offseason” are crucial for players who didn’t make the FedEx Cup playoffs, with points still available toward 2025 Tour status. Spots in the big-money signature events are also on the line.
Patton Kizzire secured his calendar for next year by winning the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif., the first event of the fall calendar. This week’s stop in Mississippi kicks off four straight weeks of tournaments.
Mackenzie Hughes, the 2022 Sanderson Farms champ, is the only Presidents Cup player scheduled to compete. Two assistant captains from Royal Montreal, Brandt Snedeker and Camilo Villegas, are also playing. Also playing is Rickie Fowler, who missed the FedEx Cup playoffs and is currently 110th in points.
Luke List is the defending champion and returns to the Country Club of Jackson, a 110-year-old club which has hosted since 2014. The tournament also known over the years as the Viking Classic, Southern Farm Bureau Classic, Deposit Guaranty Classic and Magnolia Classic has been played since 1968.
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship full field
132 players
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
Armour, Ryan +
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik +
Berger, Daniel
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Bryan, Wesley +
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Coody, Parker
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Fishburn, Patrick
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Furr, Wilson
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Gribble, Cody +
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill +
Hadley, Chesson
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Holmes, J.B.
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Hughes, Reed #
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Logan, Hunter +
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norlander, Henrik +
Novak, Andrew
Pan, C.T.
Pereda, Raul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
+
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Teater, Josh
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
Tway, Kevin
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wilkinson, Tim
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* - Open qualifier
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion