SI

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field: PGA Tour Fall Schedule Continues

The Tour’s annual stop in Mississippi is another chance for players to secure status for next year.

John Schwarb

The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi hosts the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi hosts the Sanderson Farms Championship. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Presidents Cup in the rearview mirror, PGA Tour 72-hole stroke play returns with the Sanderson Farms Championship, second event of what the Tour is calling the “FedEx Cup Fall.”

Eight events in this “offseason” are crucial for players who didn’t make the FedEx Cup playoffs, with points still available toward 2025 Tour status. Spots in the big-money signature events are also on the line.

Patton Kizzire secured his calendar for next year by winning the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif., the first event of the fall calendar. This week’s stop in Mississippi kicks off four straight weeks of tournaments.

Mackenzie Hughes, the 2022 Sanderson Farms champ, is the only Presidents Cup player scheduled to compete. Two assistant captains from Royal Montreal, Brandt Snedeker and Camilo Villegas, are also playing. Also playing is Rickie Fowler, who missed the FedEx Cup playoffs and is currently 110th in points.

Luke List is the defending champion and returns to the Country Club of Jackson, a 110-year-old club which has hosted since 2014. The tournament also known over the years as the Viking Classic, Southern Farm Bureau Classic, Deposit Guaranty Classic and Magnolia Classic has been played since 1968.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship full field

132 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan +

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Erik +

Berger, Daniel

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Bryan, Wesley +
Buckley, Hayden

Campos, Rafael

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Dougherty, Kevin

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Fishburn, Patrick

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Gribble, Cody +

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill +

Hadley, Chesson

Hale, Jr., Blaine

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Hughes, Reed #


Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Logan, Hunter +

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarty, Matt

McCormick, Ryan

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Norlander, Henrik +

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Pereda, Raul

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt
+

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Tosti, Alejandro

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom
Wilkinson, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

* - Open qualifier

+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf