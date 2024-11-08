2024 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour has swung through Los Cabos, Mexico, this week for the sixth of eight FedEx Cup Fall events: the Worldwide Technology Championship. It's offering a $7.2 million purse, with $1.296 million to the winner.
El Cardonal at Diamante, which was designed by Tiger Woods, is hosting the stop for the second time. As with all FedEx Cup Fall events, players are looking to better position themselves in the standings, which will unlock access to 2025 events. Players finishing in the top 125 get full status, and those ranked 126-150 will carry conditional status.
In SI Golf's betting preview this week, Matti Schmid and Matt Kuchar were top targets at El Cardonal. Erik van Rooyen entered as the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship
Win: $1.296 million
2: $784,800
3: $496,800
4: $352,800
5: $295,200
6: $261,000
7: $243,000
8: $225,000
9: $210,600
10: $196,200
11: $181,800
12: $167,400
13: $153,000
14: $138,600
15: $131,400
16: $124,200
17: $117,000
18: $109,800
19: $102,600
20: $95,400
21: $88,200
22: $81,000
23: $75,240
24: $69,480
25: $63,720
26: $57,960
27: $55,800
28: $53,640
29: $51,480
30: $49,320
31: $47,160
32: $45,000
33: $42,840
34: $41,040
35: $39,240
36: $37,440
37: $35,640
38: $34,200
39: $32,760
40: $31,320
41: $29,880
42: $28,440
43: $27,000
44: $25,560
45: $24,120
46: $22,680
47: $21,240
48: $20,088
49: $19,080
50: $18,504
51: $18,072
52: $17,640
53: $17,352
54: $17,064
55: $16,920
56: $16,776
57: $16,632
58: $16,488
59: $16,344
60: $16,200
61: $16,056
62: $15,912
63: $15,768
64: $15,624
65: $15,480