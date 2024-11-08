SI

2024 World Wide Technology Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The World Wide Technology Championship is offering a $7.2 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

El Cardonal at Diamante, home of this week's World Wide Technology Championship.
El Cardonal at Diamante, home of this week's World Wide Technology Championship. / Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The PGA Tour has swung through Los Cabos, Mexico, this week for the sixth of eight FedEx Cup Fall events: the Worldwide Technology Championship. It's offering a $7.2 million purse, with $1.296 million to the winner.

El Cardonal at Diamante, which was designed by Tiger Woods, is hosting the stop for the second time. As with all FedEx Cup Fall events, players are looking to better position themselves in the standings, which will unlock access to 2025 events. Players finishing in the top 125 get full status, and those ranked 126-150 will carry conditional status.

In SI Golf's betting preview this week, Matti Schmid and Matt Kuchar were top targets at El Cardonal. Erik van Rooyen entered as the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship

2024 World Wide Technology Championship final payouts

Win: $1.296 million

2: $784,800

3: $496,800

4: $352,800

5: $295,200

6: $261,000

7: $243,000

8: $225,000

9: $210,600

10: $196,200

11: $181,800

12: $167,400

13: $153,000

14: $138,600

15: $131,400

16: $124,200

17: $117,000

18: $109,800

19: $102,600

20: $95,400

21: $88,200

22: $81,000

23: $75,240

24: $69,480

25: $63,720

26: $57,960

27: $55,800

28: $53,640

29: $51,480

30: $49,320

31: $47,160

32: $45,000

33: $42,840

34: $41,040

35: $39,240

36: $37,440

37: $35,640

38: $34,200

39: $32,760

40: $31,320

41: $29,880

42: $28,440

43: $27,000

44: $25,560

45: $24,120

46: $22,680

47: $21,240

48: $20,088

49: $19,080

50: $18,504

51: $18,072

52: $17,640

53: $17,352

54: $17,064

55: $16,920

56: $16,776

57: $16,632

58: $16,488

59: $16,344

60: $16,200

61: $16,056

62: $15,912

63: $15,768

64: $15,624

65: $15,480

