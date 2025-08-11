2025 BMW Championship Full Field: FedEx Cup Top 50 Heading to Caves Valley
The sprint that is the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs stops in Maryland this week.
Last week’s opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship cut the field from 70 to 50, and this week the field will whittle down to 30 for the Tour Championship with next week’s winner (without starting strokes) taking the FedEx Cup and a $10 million prize. Simple enough, right?
There is one other wrinkle this year, besides the finale’s new format. The leader in points through two playoff events will earn a $5 million bonus, as the PGA Tour reallocated bonus funds over the duration of the playoffs rather than just paying everything out at the end.
The Tour can fire up the direct deposit already to Scottie Scheffler, as the world No. 1 leads in points by 2,012 over Rory McIlroy and 2,112 points over third-place J.J. Spaun. (Justin Rose, the winner last week at the FedEx St. Jude, is fourth.) The winner of the BMW earns 2,000 points (four times a regular PGA Tour event) so McIlroy couldn’t catch Scheffler even if Scheffler sat out this week, which he isn’t. BMW bonus money will be spread across all 30 qualifiers for the finale, down to $195,000 for No. 30.
The intrigue this week will be around that top 30 cutoff and who will get into the finale. The five players inside the bubble, from Nos. 26-30, are Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover.
Behind Glover, from Nos. 31-35, are Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox and Taylor Pendrith. Though with the points volatility, everyone down to No. 50 J.T. Poston has a shot at the finale.
The BMW, long known as the Western Open and the Tour’s longest-running event outside the majors, rotates venues and this year returns to Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Md. The BMW was played there in 2021, with Patrick Cantlay winning. He also won the BMW the next year in Wilmington, Del. He the two BMW winners since then—Hovland in 2023 at Olympia Fields and Keegan Bradley last year at Castle Pines—are all in the field this week.
2025 BMW Championship full field
50 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Conners, Corey
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
English, Harris
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hoge, Tom
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Vegas, Jhonattan
Young, Cameron