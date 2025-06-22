2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship got a big pay boost this year. In fact, it's record-setting.
The event's purse was bumped up $1.6 million to $12 million total, the highest ever for this event and equal to the U.S. Women's Open for the largest cash prize in women's golf. First place this week receives $1.8 million
Minjee Lee entered the final round with a four-shot lead but it was hardly safe on the long, wide-open track in Frisco, Texas, which is hosting the KMPG for the first time. It has drawn mixed reviews.
All players not making the cut receive $4,000. Here are the final payouts for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. This article will be updated Sunday night.
Win: $1.8 million
2: $ 1,059,642
3: $ 768,695
4: $ 594,645
5: $ 478,624
6: $ 391,599
7: $ 327,783
8: $ 287,176
9: $ 258,168
10: $ 234,959
11: $ 217,550
12: $ 203,046
13: $ 190,282
14: $ 178,684
15: $ 168,238
16: $ 158,957
17: $ 150,840
18: $ 143,876
19: $ 138,077
20: $ 133,430
21: $ 128,796
22: $ 124,149
23: $ 119,514
24: $ 114,868
25: $ 110,810
26: $ 106,751
27: $ 102,681
28: $ 98,623
29: $ 94,564
30: $ 91,083
31: $ 87,601
32: $ 84,119
33: $ 80,637
34: $ 77,155
35: $ 74,261
36: $ 71,356
37: $ 68,462
38: $ 65,556
39: $ 62,651
40: $ 60,333
41: $ 58,016
42: $ 55,699
43: $ 53,370
44: $ 51,052
45: $ 49,311
46: $ 47,570
47: $ 45,829
48: $ 44,088
49: $ 42,347
50: $ 40,606
51: $ 39,453
52: $ 38,289
53: $ 37,125
54: $ 35,972
55: $ 34,807
56: $ 33,643
57: $ 32,490
58: $ 31,325
59: $ 30,172
60: $ 29,008
61: $ 28,431
62: $ 27,843
63: $ 27,267
64: $ 26,690
65: $ 26,102
66: $ 25,526
67: $ 24,949
68: $ 24,361
69: $ 23,785
70: $ 23,208
71: $ 22,920
72: $ 22,620
73: $ 22,332
74: $ 22,044
75: $ 21,779
76: $ 21,503
77: $ 21,229
78: $20,959