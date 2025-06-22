SI

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is offering its largest prize in event history. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Minjee Lee took a four-shot lead into the final round.
Minjee Lee took a four-shot lead into the final round. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship got a big pay boost this year. In fact, it's record-setting.

The event's purse was bumped up $1.6 million to $12 million total, the highest ever for this event and equal to the U.S. Women's Open for the largest cash prize in women's golf. First place this week receives $1.8 million

Minjee Lee entered the final round with a four-shot lead but it was hardly safe on the long, wide-open track in Frisco, Texas, which is hosting the KMPG for the first time. It has drawn mixed reviews.

All players not making the cut receive $4,000. Here are the final payouts for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. This article will be updated Sunday night.

2025 KPMG Women's LPGA Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.8 million

2: $ 1,059,642

3: $ 768,695

4: $ 594,645

5: $ 478,624

6: $ 391,599

7: $ 327,783

8: $ 287,176

9: $ 258,168

10: $ 234,959

11: $ 217,550

12: $ 203,046

13: $ 190,282

14: $ 178,684

15: $ 168,238

16: $ 158,957

17: $ 150,840

18: $ 143,876

19: $ 138,077

20: $ 133,430

21: $ 128,796

22: $ 124,149

23: $ 119,514

24: $ 114,868

25: $ 110,810

26: $ 106,751

27: $ 102,681

28: $ 98,623

29: $ 94,564

30: $ 91,083

31: $ 87,601

32: $ 84,119

33: $ 80,637

34: $ 77,155

35: $ 74,261

36: $ 71,356

37: $ 68,462

38: $ 65,556

39: $ 62,651

40: $ 60,333

41: $ 58,016

42: $ 55,699

43: $ 53,370

44: $ 51,052

45: $ 49,311

46: $ 47,570

47: $ 45,829

48: $ 44,088

49: $ 42,347

50: $ 40,606

51: $ 39,453

52: $ 38,289

53: $ 37,125

54: $ 35,972

55: $ 34,807

56: $ 33,643

57: $ 32,490

58: $ 31,325

59: $ 30,172

60: $ 29,008

61: $ 28,431

62: $ 27,843

63: $ 27,267

64: $ 26,690

65: $ 26,102

66: $ 25,526

67: $ 24,949

68: $ 24,361

69: $ 23,785

70: $ 23,208

71: $ 22,920

72: $ 22,620

73: $ 22,332

74: $ 22,044

75: $ 21,779

76: $ 21,503

77: $ 21,229

78: $20,959

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf