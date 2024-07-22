2025 Masters Odds: Make This Bet Now Before the Market Catches Up
The 2024 men's major season is officially in the books. For the first time since 1982, all four majors were won by Americans. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open, and Xander Schauffele captured both the PGA Championship and the British Open.
There's still plenty of golf left to be played this season, including the Olympics and the Tour Championship, but it's never too early to take a look at next year's first major. Before we know it, the 2025 Masters will be here.
As you probably expect, Scheffler is set as the favorite to win a third green jacket. Let's take a look at the list of top 20 golfers on the odds list.
2025 Masters Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Cam Smith +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Brooks Koepka +2200
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2800
- Max Homa +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Tony Finau +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
Scheffler is set as the +450 favorite to win the Masters for the second straight year and for the third time in his career. If you translate those odds to implied probability, the market says he has an 18.18% chance of winning at Augusta.
Xander Schauffele Presents Best Betting Value at Masters
If you want to place an early bet on the Masters, Schauffele at +1400 has to jump off the page. The narrative that followed him around the past five years that he didn't have what it takes to win a major has been wiped clean. Not only did he get his first major title in 2024, but he won his second in impressive fashion at Royal Troon.
Schauffele will tee up at next year's Masters with weight off his shoulders. His history at the Masters makes him a great candidate to put on the green jacket. He has posted four top-10 finishes over the past six years, including T2 in 2019 and T3 in 2021.
If he continues to rack up wins between now and April, Schauffele's odds are going to be much shorter than +1400. It may be a good strategy to bet him at that price now while we still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
