2025 Players Championship Round 4 Tee Times
Final-round tee times have been moved up on Sunday to beat an incoming storm. Here are the final-round threesomes for the 2025 Players Championship.
The third round at TPC Sawgrass was windswept and brutal, and several contenders were blown off course.
Sunday could be the toughest day of all.
Storms are in the forecast, and so to get ahead of the weather the Tour has grouped players into threesomes and will start play on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET. The final group of J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover will tee off at 10:01. Spaun is the leader by one shot over Cauley and the betting favorite., while Glover trails by three.
Rory McIlroy, the most accomplished player in contention, is four shots back and will play in the penultimate group with Corey Conners and Alex Smalley.
Hole No. 1
- 8 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley
- 8:11 a.m. — Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower
- 8:22 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner
- 8:33 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:44 a.m. — Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy
- 8:55 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder
- 9:06 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:17 a.m. — Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard
- 9:28 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka
- 9:39 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:50 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley
- 10:01 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover
Hole No. 10
- 8 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth, Joe Highsmith
- 8:11 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:22 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel
- 8:33 a.m. — Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
- 8:44 a.m. — Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry
- 8:55 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Will Chandler, Chander Phillips
- 9:06 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:17 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Isaiah Salinda, Carson Young
- 9:28 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, C.T. Pan
- 9:39 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:50 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young
- 10:01 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo
